Companies Like Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) has seen its share price rise 114% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Biome Technologies shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Biome Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2021, Biome Technologies had cash of UK£1.4m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£580k. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Biome Technologies Growing?

Happily, Biome Technologies is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 68% over the last year. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 4.4% in that time. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Biome Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Biome Technologies has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Biome Technologies has a market capitalisation of UK£15m and burnt through UK£580k last year, which is 3.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Biome Technologies' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Biome Technologies' cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Biome Technologies that investors should know when investing in the stock.

