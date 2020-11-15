Companies Like Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) stock is up 221% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Blackstone Minerals' cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Blackstone Minerals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2020, Blackstone Minerals had cash of AU$6.8m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$6.8m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from June 2020. Notably, one analyst forecasts that Blackstone Minerals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 13 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Blackstone Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Blackstone Minerals doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$46k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 56%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Blackstone Minerals Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Blackstone Minerals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Blackstone Minerals has a market capitalisation of AU$123m and burnt through AU$6.8m last year, which is 5.5% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Blackstone Minerals' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Blackstone Minerals' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Blackstone Minerals (3 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

