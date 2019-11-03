Companies Like bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is bluebird bio's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2019, bluebird bio had cash of US$1.2b and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$611m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 23 months from September 2019. Importantly, analysts think that bluebird bio will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is bluebird bio Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that bluebird bio is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 39% in the last year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 36%, showing the business is growing at the top line. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For bluebird bio To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like bluebird bio is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

bluebird bio has a market capitalisation of US$4.6b and burnt through US$611m last year, which is 13% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About bluebird bio's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought bluebird bio's revenue growth was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about bluebird bio's situation.