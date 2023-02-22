Companies Like Buxton Resources (ASX:BUX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Buxton Resources (ASX:BUX) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 178%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Buxton Resources shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Buxton Resources Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Buxton Resources had AU$2.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$1.6m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Buxton Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Buxton Resources doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$38k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 47%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Buxton Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Buxton Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Buxton Resources shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Buxton Resources' cash burn of AU$1.6m is about 4.2% of its AU$39m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Buxton Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Buxton Resources' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Buxton Resources' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Buxton Resources (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

