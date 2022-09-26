Companies Like Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Clean Power Hydrogen's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, Clean Power Hydrogen had UK£23m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£7.6m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years from June 2022. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Clean Power Hydrogen will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Clean Power Hydrogen's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Clean Power Hydrogen had revenue of UK£28k in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only UK£28k in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 287%. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Clean Power Hydrogen To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Clean Power Hydrogen does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Clean Power Hydrogen's cash burn of UK£7.6m is about 6.6% of its UK£115m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Clean Power Hydrogen's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Clean Power Hydrogen's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clean Power Hydrogen you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course Clean Power Hydrogen may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

