Companies Like Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Clearside Biomedical Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2022, Clearside Biomedical had cash of US$53m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.9m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Clearside Biomedical Growing?

Given our focus on Clearside Biomedical's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 86%. But its revenue is better yet, flying higher than Elon Musk and his rocket, with growth of 584% in the last year. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Clearside Biomedical Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Clearside Biomedical has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Clearside Biomedical's cash burn of US$2.9m is about 4.7% of its US$60m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Clearside Biomedical's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Clearside Biomedical's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Clearside Biomedical (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

