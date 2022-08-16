Wages fall at fastest pace on record as cost of living soars - live updates

James Warrington
·11 min read
Job vacancies UK employment wages pay inflation recession labour market - Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Job vacancies UK employment wages pay inflation recession labour market - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Workers suffered a record fall in the value of their wages in the three months to June as price rises rampaged further ahead of pay packets.

In cash terms, regular pay picked up a little more pace to grow by 4.7pc in the quarter compared with the same period of 2021, marking the strongest growth since September last year.

But at the same time inflation accelerated to hit a new four-decade high of 9.4pc in June, with price rises far outstripping any rise in average earnings.

In real terms, regular pay in the quarter dropped by 3pc compared with the same period last year, the Office for National Statistics said, which is the steepest drop since records began in 2001.

Once bonuses are included, total pay in cash terms rose by 5.1pc, the slowest growth since January. After inflation, this is a drop in real terms of 2.5pc, worse than any time except the financial crisis when bonuses were slashed in financial services.

The number of job vacancies available also fell for the first time since the early months of the pandemic.

There were still 1.27m positions on offer in the three months to July, an unusually high number by historical standards, but this 1.5pc quarterly drop is the first fall since the three months to August 2020.

It raises the prospect of the skills shortage easing as the economy slows under the pressure of rampant inflation.

08:29 AM

Ted Baker agrees £211m sale to Authentic Brands

Ted Baker sale Authentic Brands - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Ted Baker sale Authentic Brands - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Ted Baker has finalised a £211m takeover by US retail group Authentic Brands in a cut-price deal that could secured the future of the struggling fashion chain.

Authentic Brands, which owns Juicy Couture, offered 110p per share for Ted Baker, representing a premium of about 18pc to yesterday's closing price.

Shares in Ted Baker jumped around 17pc in early trading.

Authentic Brands previously held talks over a potential takeover and indicated it was willing to pay a higher price, before walking away from the deal.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners bowed out of the sale process earlier in the year after offering as much as 137.5p a share.

Authentic Brands, which owns marketing and licensing rights to names like David Beckham, has been a key consolidator in the retail industry. Last year it bought Reebok from Adidas in a $2.5bn deal.

08:15 AM

Reaction: More work needed to tackle inflation

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, says staff shortages will hold back growth and drive up inflation.

These figures further emphasise the need to tackle inflation and its effects on companies and workers. Private sector pay is growing at a robust pace – but increases are being eaten up by the current inflation rate.

The overall picture is still positive for those looking for work or to change jobs to raise their pay. Unemployment is low and stable, and while the number of vacancies seems to have peaked, there are still almost 1.3m of them available.

But firms are struggling with staff shortages, and that will constrain growth and drive inflation. Employment is still much lower than pre-pandemic, while the number of people out of work and not looking for a job is much higher.

Firms need to think carefully about their offer to potential staff in this environment, working with their recruiter. It’s clear that flexible forms of employment have a big role to play in closing the gap.

There is a role for government too – measures to support a sustainable labour market for the long term, for example on skills, immigration, childcare costs and local transport are all part of the solution.

08:11 AM

Grocery price inflation hits highest since 2008

UK supermarket sales Kantar - &nbsp;ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
UK supermarket sales Kantar - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In more grim evidence of the cost-of-living crisis this morning, grocery price inflation has surged to 11.6pc – its highest since at least 2008.

The price rises, which are the biggest since Kantar started collecting data 14 years ago, mean households are now paying an extra £533 per year on their supermarket shop. Prices are rising fastest for staples such as butter, milk and poultry.

The crisis has driven more people to own-label products to help keep their spending in check.

Sales of supermarkets' own lines grew 7.3pc in the 12 weeks to August 7 and now hold 51.6pc of the market compared to branded products – the highest on record.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said:

Over the past month we’ve really seen retailers expand and advertise their own value ranges across the store to reflect demand.

It’s not surprising that we’re seeing shoppers make lifestyle changes to deal with the extra demands on their household budgets.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the front foot, even as the latest jobs data showed more signs the cost-of-living crisis could spark a recession.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc at the open to 7,534 points.

07:52 AM

Reaction: Labour market still very tight

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, says the latest figures are "further evidence that the weaker economy is leading to a slightly less tight labour market".

That said, by any metric the labour market is still very tight. And the robust rise in employment in June together with the acceleration in wage growth will heap pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points at the next policy meeting on 15 September.

The three-month year-on-year rate of average earnings growth fell from 6.4pc in May to 5.1pc in June. But the rate excluding bonuses accelerated from 4.4pc to 4.7pc. That is stronger than the 4.5pc rate that we and the consensus had assumed.

With wage growth running well above the rates of 3.0-3.5pc that are consistent with the 2pc inflation target, it supports our view that the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates further than most anticipate to 3pc.

07:45 AM

Record fall in wages as cost of living soars

Workers suffered a record fall in the value of their wages in the three months to June as price rises rampaged further ahead of pay packets, as my colleague Tim Wallace explains.

In cash terms, regular pay picked up a little more pace to grow by 4.7pc in the quarter compared with the same period of 2021, marking the strongest growth since September last year.

But at the same time inflation accelerated to hit a new four-decade high of 9.4pc in June, with price rises far outstripping any rise in average earnings.

In real terms, regular pay in the quarter dropped by 3pc compared with the same period last year, the ONS said, which is the steepest drop since records began in 2001.

Once bonuses are included, total pay in cash terms rose by 5.1pc, the slowest growth since January. After inflation, this is a drop in real terms of 2.5pc, worse than any time except the financial crisis when bonuses were slashed in financial services.

The economy has still not returned to its pre-Covid levels of employment. The ONS found 32.8m people in work in the three months to June, up on the quarter but still 281,000 short of the peak of more than 33.1m employed on the eve of the pandemic.

Unemployment is still low by historical standards at 3.8pc, though that has edged up from the first quarter’s trough of 3.7pc.

The inactivity rate, which measures the share of working-age adults who are neither in work nor looking for work, is 21.4pc, up from 20.2pc before Covid.

Those working full-time are spending slightly less time toiling now than they did in the three months to February 2020. Back before working from home took hold, the average full-timer spent 36.9 hours at work per week. Now that is down at 36.4 hours. However, part-timers are putting in an extra 20 minutes each week.

07:42 AM

ONS: Still a vacancy for every person unemployed

Here's more from Darren Morgan at the ONS. He told BBC Radio 4 Today that there's still uncertainty over how vacancies will change in the coming months.

There has been a lot of talk about whether vacancies have peaked and they did fall by a little bit in the latest three months. But the important thing to flag is that they still remain at historically high levels.

There are nearly half a million more vacancies now than there were before the pandemic. And there still remains a vacancy for every person unemployed. It is astonishing isn't it. That has only happened for the first time in recent months.

I think what people will be looking at now that it looks as though vacancies have perhaps started to fall, we will wait and see. Wil the number of vacancies continue to fall? And then is that because businesses are finding people to join them, and that's good news.

Or is it because businesses are withdrawing their vacancies because of uncertainty? Probably that is one of the easiest levers businesses have in the labour market if they are starting to face uncertainty and challenges in their business.

07:39 AM

ONS: Real value of pay keeps falling

Darren Morgan at the ONS said:

The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.

Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Redundancies are still at very low levels. However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020.

The real value of pay continues to fall. Excluding bonuses, it is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001.

07:34 AM

Job vacancies fall for first time in two years

Good morning. 

UK job vacancies have fallen for the first time since August 2020, in a further sign that cost-of-living crisis could push Britain into a recession.

The number of open jobs among employers fell by 19,800 to 1.27m in the latest quarter, according to the ONS. While that's still very high by historical standards, it's the first decline in two years.

Meanwhile, the number of people in employment rose by 160,000. That's a 46pc fall in job creation from the previous quarter.

In a further sign of the squeeze on household budgets, real pay tumbled 3pc when adjusted for inflation – the biggest drop since records began in 2001.

5 things to start your day

1)  Rough gas storage site cleared to start filling up within weeks​: The move will allow the facility to start filling up for the winter within weeks

2) Private equity swoops for cybersecurity company Darktrace: Chicago-based Thoma Bravohe has entered into early negotiations with the UK tech firm

3) Ousted WeWork founder raises $350m for ‘seismic shift’ in home rental: Adam Neumann secured the cash for new business Flow from Silicon Valley investor Andreessen Horowitz

4) Coal miner dubbed ‘worthless’ in net zero world reports 3,000pc increase in profits:  Demand for the polluting fossil fuel has soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

5) Elon Musk writes for China’s censors and welcomes more ‘like-minded Chinese partners’The billionaire believes Chinese companies ‘will be a force to be reckoned with’

What happened overnight

Asian markets struggled for direction this morning, weighed by worries over global growth following weak China data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.

The dollar held near a one-week high as investors piled back into the safe-haven currency, while the Australian dollar, Euro and Chinese yuan buckled.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2pc, recovering from Monday's losses. MSCI's benchmark index has gained 5pc from the year's lows but is still down 15pc so far this year.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Castings (full-year results); Genuit (interim results); Watches of Switzerland (trading statement)

  • Economics: Jobs market (UK); ZEW surveys (Germany); housing starts (US)

Recommended Stories

  • Planning to work longer? How to stay in the job you love.

    Staying healthy, keeping job skills up-to-date and taking classes to learn new skills are the top ways to stay relevant no matter where you are in your career, employers said in a recent study. In a recent study by the Transamerica Institute, employers’ top recommendations to help ensure employees can work as long as they need and want to include some basic tips that any employee should do.

  • UK Real Wages Plunge Most on Record as Job Vacancies Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sUK job vacancies fell for the first time since August 2020 as real wages dropped at the sharpest pace on record, indicating a tighteni

  • Jury selection in R. Kelly’s federal trial begins with judge dismissing many who said they would have trouble being impartial

    CHICAGO — Jury selection in R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago got underway Monday with the judge questioning more than 60 potential jurors about what they know about the indicted R&B star and the charges against him. By the end of the day, a total of 34 jurors had made it past the first round of questioning — about six shy of where the judge said he wanted to be before moving on to the next ...

  • ‘Regretting my life decisions.’ Teachers and students are anxious as school year begins

    As teachers, students and parents prepare for the 2022-23 school year, the Herald was curious to know how the start of this year compared to others.

  • Kenya calm a day after chaotic presidential declaration

    Kenya is calm on Tuesday, a day after the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga — a vote closely watched in the East African country that has been crucial to regional stability. There were protests by Odinga supporters in some cities Monday night after chaos around the declaration as a majority of electoral commissioners alleged the process was “opaque.” The 77-year-old Odinga, who has pursued the presidency for a quarter-century, still has made no public statement or appearance.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.

    The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.

  • Inflation Reduction Act aims to fight rising prices and climate change — what that means for your investments

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Says Sony is Blocking Games on Xbox Game Pass

    Microsoft (MSFT) claims Sony pays developers blocking fees to prevent games from appearing on Xbox Game Pass.

  • The risk of radiation leakage and fire is high after Russian troops damage the switchgear at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 11:42 - EKONOMICHNA PRAVDA The Zaporizhzhia NPP is operating with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety regulations. The Russian army fired at a number of buildings, and in particular at the fire station.

  • Investors in Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) have unfortunately lost 29% over the last year

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big...

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • ABG Expected to Announce Deal to Acquire Ted Baker for $203 Million

    The British brand would fit the criteria ABG sets for buying brands including global reach and licensing opportunities.

  • Shareholders ask Zipmex CEO to step down amid restructuring

    The chief executive officer of troubled crypto exchange Zipmex is being asked to resign by shareholders, citing Marcus Lim’s management decisions that led to a severe cash crunch, while the company was granted a three-month moratorium to try to restructure. See related article: Why Singapore may be the ideal place for companies to rebuild post-crypto […]

  • Authentic Brands agrees cash offer for Ted Baker

    Ted Baker PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to a 211 million pound ($254.3 million) final cash offer from Juicy Couture, Reebok and David Beckham brand owner Authentic Brands Group LLC . Under the deal accepting shareholders of the U.K. fashion brand (UK:TED) will get 110 pence for each share held. The price is an 18% premium to Ted Bakers’ closing price of 93.10 pence on Monday and an 11% premium to its closing price of 98.75 pence on March 17, the day before the company entered into an offer period.

  • Juicy Couture owner scoops up UK's Ted Baker for about $254 million

    (Reuters) -Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands (ABG) has agreed to buy Ted Baker in a deal worth roughly 211 million pounds ($254 million), ending months of speculation over the fate of the British fashion group. Pandemic-related losses forced Ted Baker to put itself up for sale in April and the company picked a preferred suitor the following month. Ted Baker has now reached an agreement with U.S.-based ABG, whose brands also include Reebok, consisting of 110 pence cash for each Ted Baker share, and which represents a premium of about 18.2% to Monday's closing price.

  • Dow posts longest win streak in almost 3 months as investors brush aside signs of slowdown in China

    All three major U.S. stock indexes finish higher as investors look past soft data out of China and U.S. data that missed forecasts.

  • Credit Suisse Faces Fresh China Setback After Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is facing a further delay in getting approvals for some of its China operations after a flurry of senior management departures, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing P

  • 'A sad reality:' SouthCoast police acquire greater firepower as mass shootings increase

    In a survey of area police departments, several in Bristol County said they now possess semi-automatic weapons to be deployed in mass shooting events.

  • Topeka native and former Kansas State football standout Wyatt Hubert retires from NFL

    Wyatt Hubert's NFL football career came to an end before it ever got started, when injuries forced him to step away from the game.

  • Philips CEO Van Houten to leave in October

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced that CEO Frans van Houten will be replaced on October 15 with Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses. Philips over the past year has been grappling with the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators and seen its market value tumble by around 15 billion euros since June 2021. "The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in a statement.