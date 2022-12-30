Companies That Did the Most Hiring in 2022

SDI Productions / Getty Images

Despite recent layoffs at Twitter, Snapchat, Cameo, Peloton and other companies, there were still organizations that managed to bring on lots of people to their workforce in 2022. The unemployment rate is currently sitting at 3.7%. That’s down from 3.9% last December.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Read: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

If you’re looking for a job, check out the companies Business Insider reported are still doing quite a bit of hiring in a seemingly chaotic time for the job market.

Deloitte

New postings per million total jobs: 1,774

Deloitte is considered one of the Big Four accounting firms, providing audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to brands worldwide. Jobs open include financial analyst, manager of technology ops, product owner manager, and front end development specialist. Benefits reported include remote work options, 25 days of PTO, fertility and family planning options, and generous parental leave.

PwC

New postings per million total jobs: 702

Another one of the Big Four accounting firms is at the top of the list for hiring. Similar to Deloitte, PwC offers jobs in the financial sector. Benefits include healthcare, 401K, and student loan payment assistance.

Accenture

New postings per million total jobs: 414

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Accenture offers consulting services rooted in strategy in technology all over the world. Users on Glassdoor report that Accenture offers employees 6% match on 401K, and medical benefits that cover fertility treatment.

Canonical

New postings per million total jobs: 376

If you’re looking for a job in IT, check out Canonical. The computer software company is based in London, but offers employees the option to work from anywhere in the world. Employees report being very satisfied with the medical benefits package.

Northrop Grumman

New postings per million total jobs: 283

Northrop Grumman is an aerospace defense company headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. The company has more than 90,000 employees, and is looking to grow. Northrop Grumman offers jobs in fields like cyber, engineering, IT, intelligence, manufacturing, and operations.

Story continues

Lockheed Martin

New postings per million total jobs: 279

Another company specializing in aerospace and defense is hiring. Users on Glassdoor report that Lockheed Martin offers flexible time off, 401K match, 4-day work weeks, and the ability to roll over vacation days year after year.

Chase

New postings per million total jobs: 253

The national bank company has more than 250,000 employees, and is still doing quite a bit of hiring. Employees report top benefits being 16 weeks of parental leave, substantial stock benefits, tuition reimbursement, and 401k options.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

EPAM Systems

New postings per million total jobs: 205

Headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. If you work in any of those fields, your benefits include coverage for fertility treatments, 401K match, employee stock purchasing program, 12 weeks for parental leave, and tuition assistance.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

New postings per million total jobs: 203

IT workers will find plenty of openings at Cognizant Technology Solutions. The company, headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, has more than 341,000 employees. Benefits offered include 401K match, stock options, and life insurance.

Booz Allen Hamilton

New postings per million total jobs: 188

Booz Allen Hamilton is an IT consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. They have just over 29,000 employees, and are currently seeking to hire more tech workers. Glassdoor reports that an overwhelming 94% of reporting employees approve of the CEO, Horacio D. Rozanski, and 87% of reporting employees would recommend working for the company to a friend.

Capgemini

New postings per million total jobs: 158

Capgemini is an IT company that does work worldwide. They have more than 358,000 employees. Recent benefits reported include 401K match, the ability to work from home, and a cell phone discount.

Leidos

New postings per million total jobs: 152

Another IT company is looking to add more to their fleet. Leidos has more than 10,000 employees and has its roots in Reston, Virginia. Employees working here can look forward to 401K plans, remote work options, cell phone discounts, and tuition assistance.

General Dynamics Information Technology

New postings per million total jobs: 123

General Dynamics offers more job openings for those looking to work in aerospace and defense. GDIT brings in more than $10 billion a year in revenue. Employees will see that revenue reflected in their benefits through a 401K match plan, life insurance, HSA, parental leave and more.

VMware

New postings per million total jobs: 122

The provider of cloud services is centered in Palo Alto’s Silicon Valley, and has more than 10,000 employees. Employees report unlimited PTO, a well-being allowance, flexible hours, and generous parental leave among their benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Companies That Did the Most Hiring in 2022