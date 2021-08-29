Companies Like Digital Wine Ventures (ASX:DW8) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Digital Wine Ventures (ASX:DW8) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Digital Wine Ventures' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2020, Digital Wine Ventures had cash of AU$6.8m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.4m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from December 2020. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Digital Wine Ventures' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Digital Wine Ventures has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$1.4m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The skyrocketing cash burn up 156% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Digital Wine Ventures is building its business over time.

Can Digital Wine Ventures Raise More Cash Easily?

While Digital Wine Ventures does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$119m, Digital Wine Ventures' AU$3.4m in cash burn equates to about 2.9% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Digital Wine Ventures' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Digital Wine Ventures' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Digital Wine Ventures' situation. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Digital Wine Ventures that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

