Companies Like DutaLand Berhad (KLSE:DUTALND) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for DutaLand Berhad (KLSE:DUTALND) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is DutaLand Berhad's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. DutaLand Berhad has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the RM387m in cash it held at December 2022. In the last year, its cash burn was RM97m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.0 years from December 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is DutaLand Berhad's Revenue Growing?

Given that DutaLand Berhad actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 24% during the period. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how DutaLand Berhad has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can DutaLand Berhad Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, DutaLand Berhad shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

DutaLand Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM239m and burnt through RM97m last year, which is 41% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

So, Should We Worry About DutaLand Berhad's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought DutaLand Berhad's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for DutaLand Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

