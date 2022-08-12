Companies Like Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for Energy Fuels

Does Energy Fuels Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, Energy Fuels had US$98m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$35m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years from June 2022. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Energy Fuels will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is Energy Fuels Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Energy Fuels actually boosted its cash burn by 4.1%, year on year. Given that it boosted operating revenue by a stand-out 602% in the same period, we think management are simply more focussed on growth than preserving cash. It may well be that it has some excellent opportunities to invest in growth. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Energy Fuels To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Energy Fuels seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Energy Fuels has a market capitalisation of US$1.1b and burnt through US$35m last year, which is 3.2% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Energy Fuels' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Energy Fuels is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Energy Fuels that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Ford (F) Re-Opens F-150 Lightning Orders, Hikes Prices Sharply

    Ford (F) restarts the order book for the electric F-150 Lightning as its production capacity matches demand. The new version is pricey due to higher material costs but comes with new features.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Rivian loses nearly $2 billion in second quarter as expenses mount

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly lost, but a warning about supply-chain snags and rising expenses seemed to give investors pause and the stock moved erratically in the extended session.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Microchip Stocks You Need in Your Portfolio

    Microchips (also called integrated circuits, semiconductor chips, or just plain old "chips") are like an invisible force powering our everyday lives. The global semiconductor market will exceed $600 billion in 2022, and one study estimates it will reach $1.4 trillion by the end of this decade.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no mention of the auditing dispute or U.S.-Chinese tensions over Taiwan, security, technology and human rights. Washington has warned Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce company, might be forced to leave U.S. stock exchanges if Beijing refuses to allow regulators to see the records of their corporate auditors.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy

    This artificial-intelligence-driven insurer has quadrupled the return of the Nasdaq 100 in the past month.

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Inflation steers budget shoppers away from Walmart. Bringing them back may not be easy

    Walmart Inc could face an uphill battle to reclaim U.S. shoppers who opted for the neighborhood dollar store or Aldi rather than driving farther to a Walmart Supercenter when gasoline was $5 a gallon. While gasoline prices have dropped nearly 20% over the past month, there are no signs shoppers are returning to the nation's biggest retailer, according to foot traffic data reviewed by Reuters and analysts. Foot traffic at Walmart's 3,573 U.S. Supercenters and its 370 discount stores (as of Jan. 31, 2022) fell 2.7% on average from June 1 through July 25 versus a year earlier, according to data from Placer.ai, a location analytics firm.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Whether your goal is building generational wealth or simply achieving financial independence, buying these two stocks could be worth your while.