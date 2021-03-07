Companies Like eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, eve Sleep (LON:EVE) has seen its share price rise 414% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky eve Sleep's cash burn is. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does eve Sleep Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. eve Sleep has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the UK£9.2m in cash it held at June 2020. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£2.6m. Therefore, from June 2020 it had 3.6 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is eve Sleep Growing?

Happily, eve Sleep is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 85% over the last year. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue dropped 20% during the same time frame. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can eve Sleep Raise More Cash Easily?

While eve Sleep seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

eve Sleep has a market capitalisation of UK£16m and burnt through UK£2.6m last year, which is 16% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is eve Sleep's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way eve Sleep is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for eve Sleep that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

