Companies face pressure to conduct racial audits

Courtenay Brown
·2 min read

Here's the new battleground for racial justice in corporate America: shareholder meetings currently underway.

Why it matters: Advocates see this year's proxy season as an ultimate test for corporations that made statements against systemic racism in the past year.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • What's new: There's an unprecedented campaign to get shareholders to support racial audits of businesses. Companies — so far — are staving off the push in a number of high-profile fights.

  • How shareholders vote could push a company to hire an independent party that would comb through its business and determine if and how it perpetuates systemic racism.

Catch up quick: Annual meetings are where shareholders vote on key company decisions — think executive pay or new board members.

  • They are increasingly venues in which shareholders nudge companies on diversity and climate change.

Yes, but: Companies including J&J, Citi and Goldman Sachs recommended shareholders vote against the proposals — noting they are already taking steps on this front.

  • The companies won: A majority of investors voted against proposals requiring racial audits and more disclosures.

  • But a sizeable minority of investors have supported these issues — over a third, in the case of Citi and J&J.

What they're saying: "Your actions, through your proxy votes, will make it clear" whether firms are serious about shifting behavior, more than 100 racial justice leaders said in an open letter to asset managers — massive shareholders whose votes are powerful.

  • "Companies are making statements that they're doing things, but statements don't seem to be enough anymore," says Heidi Welsh, founder of Sustainable Investments Institute.

What to watch: Amazon and JPMorgan face votes on racial audits in coming weeks.

  • BlackRock said it would conduct its own racial equity audit. A shareholder proposal — which has seen been withdrawn — called on the company to do so.

Go deeper

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea threatens U.S. and accuses Biden of "big blunder" over foreign policy

    A top North Korean official warned Sunday the U.S. "will find itself in a very grave situation" after President Biden called the country a security threat during his first policy speech to Congress last week.Why it matters: The threat underlines the challenges Biden faces as he seeks to break away from the failure of predecessors to overcome differences with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's regime over denuclearization and sanctions, which have crippled the isolated nation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: In his speech to Congress last Wednesday, Biden said the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran were "a serious threat to America’s security and world security," which he vowed to address through "diplomacy and stern deterrence."What they're saying: Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement published by the state-run KCNA, that Biden's speech was a "big blunder" and his comments "intolerable.""His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward" the North Korea as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century," Kwon said.Kwon did not specify what steps North Korea was considering.The big picture: Kwon's comments come a day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration had completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. Psaki suggested the Biden administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 40 Garage Sale Finds That Could Secretly Be Worth a Ton

    As shows like American Pickers have proven, one man's trash can definitely be another man's treasure. At nearly 27 carats, the ring's stone was so big it looked like costume jewelry, so it was decades before the ring's new owner had it appraised and learned its true value.

  • DHS: Migrant family reunifications to begin this week

    Four families separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy will be reunited this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on a call Sunday night. Why it matters: Reuniting migrant families is one of Biden's biggest immigration-related promises and progress has been slow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Mayorkas noted that there are "thousands of families that remain to be reunited" and that DHS will continuing to identify families for reunification in the coming weeks and months.Michelle Brané, executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, said that over a thousand families have been identified thus far.Mayorkas added that the files the Biden administration inherited from their predecessors had a "significant number of issues" and that officials have been working to verify much of the information in them. The big picture: Brané stated that the task force is working identify all the cases of separated families and that "most" of the children set to be reunited with their families are in the U.S.The ACLU, which had sued over the separation of children, entered into settlement negotiations with the Biden administration, citing the task force's intentions and work to reunify the remaining families.What they're saying: "This is just the beginning. We continue to work tirelessly to reunite many more children, with their parents in the weeks and months ahead," Mayorkas said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man who thwarted Paris train attack announces another bid for Congress

    Army veteran Alek Skarlatos — famous for foiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 — has announced that he will again run for Congress in 2022 to unseat Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio.Why it matters: This is Skarlatos' second consecutive bid for Oregon's 4th Congressional District, after losing the 2020 race to DeFazio.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Skarlatos told "Fox and Friends Weekend" Sunday that recent redistricting efforts in Oregon will help make his 2022 bid more successful than his last."Oregon is one of the six states that is gaining a congressional district, and even though Oregon is a deep blue state, that is going to make it almost impossible for them to keep Peter DeFazio in office once the lines move," Skarlatos told "Fox & Friends Weekend." "We don't know the math quite yet, but pretty much any direction my district will move will go more Republican." Go deeper: States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census countLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Monthly Stimulus Checks? 2 Million People Sign Petition Demanding Them

    People want monthly stimulus checks. But will they happen?

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Kansas bill to ban trans athletes fails by one vote

    A Kansas bill banning transgender girls from playing women's sports failed Monday after the state Senate failed to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly (D).Why it matters: The 26-14 vote meant that the bill hinged on one Democrat — Sen. David Haley — voting in opposition and breaking the needed two-thirds majority, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Nearly 90 bills targeting trans kids have been introduced by predominately Republican state legislatures this year, per ACLU data. Nine other bills across five states, mostly focused on health care, have failed. What they're saying: "SB55 was nothing more than a politically motived bill that seeks to dehumanize transgender Kansans," Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a statement when the governor first vetoed the bill. In her veto statement last month, Kelly said the bill would send "a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families" and "would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses." Republicans backing the bills say that they will ensure fairness in women's sports, although multiple lawmakers have been unable to provide evidence of trans athletes trying to gain unfair sports advantages in their states. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • One Major Side Effect of Eating Peanut Butter Every Day, Says an Expert

    There's no denying that peanut butter is delicious. It's superb on a sandwich, makes a tasty dip for apple slices and celery stalks and, if you've ever followed the advice of Lindsay Lohan's characters in 1998's The Parent Trap, goes great with Oreos. However, there is one major side effect of eating peanut butter every day: in some sensitive people, it may have an inflammatory effect on the body.Much like almond butter, peanut butter has monounsaturated fat, which is a healthy dietary fat that keeps you feeling full and satisfied after your meal. Peanut butter also boasts fiber as well as various vitamins and minerals such as potassium, biotin, magnesium, and zinc.But for some people, peanut butter may not be something you should be consuming every day. For starters, eating peanut butter all the time can easily lead to weight gain, especially if your peanut butter of choice is packed with added sugar and unhealthy hydrogenated oils. (Related: The #1 Worst Peanut Butter to Eat, According to a Dietitian.)Additionally, if you consume peanut butter too frequently, your body might start to develop an intolerance to it. "One side effect of eating peanut butter every day can be inflammation that stems from a peanut intolerance. Generally speaking, food intolerances, which notably are different than food allergies, can arise when we eat the same foods over and over again for weeks and months," says registered dietitian Lauren Minchen, MPH, RDN, CDN, nutrition consultant for Freshbit, the AI-driven visual diet diary app.While developing a food intolerance by eating too much peanut butter is not something that happens to everyone who eats peanut butter every day, it is still possible. If you feel like you're experiencing a variety of symptoms such as fatigue, skin rashes and acne, and weight gain and you eat peanut butter every day, you may want to consider getting blood work done."These intolerances are often marked in blood work by a rise in certain immunoglobulin antibodies, particularly IgG in intolerances. You may notice that your IgG is elevated for certain foods in your blood work results, which indicates an intolerance to those foods," Minchen tells us.According to Minchen, if you don't promptly deal with the intolerance, you will start to experience an array of physical changes and discomfort. "If not addressed by temporarily removing that food from your diet, this rise in immunoglobulins can trigger a larger inflammatory response, which can mean fatigue, runny/stuffy nose, skin rashes and acne, and weight gain," she explains.However, Minchen also notes that even if your body starts to become intolerant after consuming too much peanut butter, the response can be reversed over time."The good news is that, unlike with food allergies, temporary removal of the offending foods for three to six weeks generally decreases the IgG response, at which point you can reintroduce the offending foods to build tolerance again," she says. "The easiest way to prevent an intolerance is to simply eat seasonally!"Instead of eating peanut butter (or any food, really) every day, Minchen suggests diversifying your diet. As she puts it, "Try to switch up the foods you eat with every season to give your body a natural break from the same foods every day." So have almond butter one day, peanut butter the next, and maybe even give cashew butter a try! For other things you can expect when you eat peanut butter on the reg, check out Side Effects of Eating Too Much Peanut Butter, Say Dietitians.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on allegations of trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein has been postponed to the fall. In delaying the previously scheduled start from 12 July, US District Judge Alison Nathan said the move was appropriate due to new charges being added in March and the Covid-19 pandemic hindering trial preparations. Ms Maxwell pleaded not guilty in April to new indictments during her first in-person court appearance since being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • 'Reopening' stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes ended higher on Monday amid a largely upbeat earnings season, while the Nasdaq came under pressure from declines in some high-flying growth stocks, as the rotation into cyclical and "economy reopening" stocks continued. Economy-sensitive cyclical S&P 500 sectors such as consumer staples, energy, and materials outperformed sectors housing growth stocks, including technology and communication services,. The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was oil field services firm Baker Hughes, which rose 8%.

  • House runoff in Texas set between GOP's Wright, Ellzey

    A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey. Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes.

  • Alleged sexual harassment costs an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Orlando $165,000

    Legally, O’Reilly Auto Parts denies that an Orlando store manager incessantly sexually harassed female employees — including grabbing the crotch of one and pinning her to a table. Also, it denies that other managers laughed off women’s complaints and joined in retaliating against them.