Companies facing activist investors favor Goldman in first half -Refinitiv

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs ranked as the top financial adviser to companies targeted by activist investors in the first six months of 2022, holding onto the same spot it held in the first half of 2021, according to Refinitiv data published on Tuesday.

During the first half, Goldman advised on 32 campaigns, including Twitter, which received a takeover bid from Elon Musk, Kohl's, which won a proxy contest against Macellum Advisors, and FedEx. In the first half of 2021, the bank advised on 41 campaigns, according to Refinitiv.

After Goldman, JP Morgan ranked second among advisers, with 25 campaigns including Southwest Gas when Carl Icahn made demands and toymaker Hasbro which faced new activist Alta Fox. A year ago JP Morgan tied for the second spot with Bank of America with both banks advising on 21 campaigns.

Spotlight Advisors, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America trailed behind Goldman and JP Morgan as financial advisers in the first half of 2022, the data show.

Among law firms which often work very closely with banks to fend off activist investors like Carl Icahn, Elliott Management and Starboard Value, Sidley Austin was the most favored by corporations, the data show.

Olshan Frome Wolosky, which works only for activists, was the busiest law firm with 37 campaigns. Sidley had 19 campaigns to beat out Vinson & Elkins LLP and Latham & Watkins.

The top eight advisers, including Lazard, Evercore Partners and UBS Investment Bank, worked on 110 campaigns in the first half, less than the 138 campaigns they worked on during the first half of 2021.

Various providers compile league tables that are often used to try and win new clients. But these seldom tell the entire story, bankers say, noting that discrepancies can arise because many companies fend off activists privately and ask their advisers to stay silent about their involvement.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain and Ukraine launch talks on digital trade

    Britain on Wednesday said it had launched talks with Kyiv over removing barriers digital trade as part of its efforts to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. Britain in May removed all tariffs on Ukrainian goods, and is now looking to smooth trade in the digital sphere. "The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will use trade as a force for good to help the country rebuild its modern economy after this barbaric war," trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sheets Favors Cash as Bears Circle Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar-denominated cash holdings look attractive against US stocks, according to Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Sheets, an analysis that comes as faith in the global equity rebounds starts to wobble.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Trea

  • Europe Gas Surges 20% as Latest Russia Move Deepens Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged 20% after Moscow’s move to shut a major pipeline ramped up fears of a prolonged supply halt.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraBenchmark futures rose toward 300 euros a meg

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Intel, Brookfield to invest up to $30 billion in Arizona chip factories

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management on Tuesday agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona, fueling Intel's ambition to bring more chip production onshore without weighing on its balance sheet. Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the expansion project, while Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona. The investment is an expansion of an agreement signed by Intel and Brookfield in February to explore finance options to help fund new Intel manufacturing sites.

  • Russian diamonds are back on the market with deals being done in Indian rupees instead of US dollars, report says

    After being hit with US sanctions, Russian mining giant Alrosa is back selling more than $250 million of diamonds a month, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

    Big-box retailer Costco currently offers three levels of membership: Gold Star, Business, and Executive. At $120 per year, it may come as no surprise that the Executive Membership offers the most perks.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Harley-Davidson's (NYSE:HOG) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? More often than not, we'll see...

  • Meet Jake Freeman, the college senior who cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, writes academic papers, and loves taking baths

    Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.

  • Thinking About a Roth Conversion? Answer These 4 Questions First

    A Roth conversion allows you to take care of taxes now and enjoy tax-free income in retirement, but you want to make sure this is the best time to bust a move.

  • The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says

    JPMorgan forecasts that US CPI year-over-year inflation will fall from its recent peak of above 8% to just 3% by July 2023.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Here’s how a $10K student loan forgiveness plan would affect millions

    Story at a glance President Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that his administration will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower for those that earn less than $125,000 annually. About 15 million borrowers could see their loan balances erased while about 30 million will only have their balances lowered. Data…

  • The IRS could be on the verge of changing the way Americans file their taxes

    The IRS could be on the cusp of revolutionizing the way that Americans file their taxes. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday provided $80 billion in funding for the agency, including $15 million to deliver a report on a free, government-run tax e-filing system that tax simplification advocates have…