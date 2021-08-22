Companies Like Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Falcon Oil & Gas' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Falcon Oil & Gas last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$10m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$2.2m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.7 years as of March 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Falcon Oil & Gas' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Falcon Oil & Gas has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$6.0k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With cash burn dropping by 8.3% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Falcon Oil & Gas makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Falcon Oil & Gas Raise Cash?

While Falcon Oil & Gas is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Falcon Oil & Gas' cash burn of US$2.2m is about 3.3% of its US$69m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Falcon Oil & Gas' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Falcon Oil & Gas is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Falcon Oil & Gas (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

