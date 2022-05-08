Companies Like Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FMTX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FMTX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Forma Therapeutics Holdings Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2021, Forma Therapeutics Holdings had cash of US$464m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$154m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of December 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Forma Therapeutics Holdings didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 49% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Forma Therapeutics Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Forma Therapeutics Holdings shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Forma Therapeutics Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$318m and burnt through US$154m last year, which is 48% of the company's market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Forma Therapeutics Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Forma Therapeutics Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Forma Therapeutics Holdings' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Forma Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

