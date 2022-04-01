Companies Like Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Global Atomic Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2021, Global Atomic had cash of CA$34m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$17m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of December 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Global Atomic's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Global Atomic has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced CA$958k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 246%. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Global Atomic makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Global Atomic Raise Cash?

While Global Atomic does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Global Atomic's cash burn of CA$17m is about 2.4% of its CA$738m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Global Atomic's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Global Atomic's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Global Atomic's situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Global Atomic you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

