How companies handle criminal charges: Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg face allegations of conspiracy

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·8 min read

General Motors, Volkswagen, Wells Fargo, Arthur Andersen – and now the Trump Organization.

Each company has faced criminal charges over allegations of wrongdoing, ranging from GM’s deadly ignition switches to Volkswagen’s emissions-law cheating to Wells Fargo’s fake accounts and Arthur Andersen’s role in the Enron scandal.

When companies face criminal charges, the outcome can range from exoneration to a slap on the wrist to the ouster of top executives, fines, court-imposed oversight and other measures that can simply annoy or lead to insolvency.

“Corporations can be criminally convicted of any crime committed by any employee that was done in the scope of employment with some intent to benefit the firm,” said Jennifer Arlen, law professor and director of the Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement at New York University.

Has rush hour forever changed?: Vehicle traffic takes an unexpected turn as pandemic ushers in remote work

Goodbye, V6: The reasons why six-cylinder engines are on their way out in most new cars

That is, a company cannot be convicted when one of its employees embezzles money from it. But it can be convicted if, for example, one of its employees orchestrates a theft of a competitor’s intellectual property on behalf of their employer.

With the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer now facing criminal conspiracy charges over tax allegations, the attention will quickly turn to how the indictment will affect the future of former President Donald Trump's empire of real estate, golf resorts and licensing deals.

If past criminal cases against companies are any indication, it's not likely that the Trump Organization will end up out of business. After all, GM’s faulty ignition switches were blamed for the deaths of at least 124 people, but the company survived criminal charges with its business intact after paying a fine of about $900 million and is now thriving.

But that doesn't mean the Trump Organization or its top executives will escape unharmed. If prosecutors are able to use this case to uncover heretofore unknown wrongdoing, the company could be facing a drawn-out legal battle to survive.

“Companies cannot go to prison, whereas individuals can,” said Eugene Soltes, a Harvard University professor and expert on corporate integrity, including white-collar law. “But beyond that, in terms of the law, the responsibilities that corporations have are in many ways similar to those of individuals.”

Over time, companies have been charged with polluting the earth, obstructing justice, committing wire fraud, fixing prices, laundering money and bribing government officials. The list goes on.

“The company is held responsible if employees in that company do things in the scope of their employment and it benefits the company,” Soltes said. “Seemingly small violations can have dramatic implications.”

Of course, employees can be charged on their own, as well. That’s the situation for Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s CFO.

It’s also what happened with several executives at Volkswagen, including former CEO Martin Winterkorn, who was charged several years ago with conspiracy and wire fraud. But in the GM case, no employees were ever charged as individuals.

Corporate criminal penalties can range widely

Criminal penalties for companies can come in the form of fines or other measures, such as the imposition of a monitor who works onsite to oversee matters, ensuring that the company doesn’t relapse.

Think of it as a way to combat recidivism. Both GM and Volkswagen were subject to monitors for years after their scandals.

In some cases, the most serious outcome can be if a criminal conviction bars the company from doing business with governments, lenders or other corporate clients.

For example, pharmaceutical companies convicted of felonies may not be able to do business with the U.S. government’s Medicare and Medicaid services, which could be a devastating blow to their solvency, said NYU’s Arlen.

Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, after arraignment in the Manhattan Criminal Court building.
Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, after arraignment in the Manhattan Criminal Court building.

That type of outcome in a corporate criminal case is what’s known as “collateral consequences,” and it’s something that companies often try to avoid by submitting to “deferred prosecution agreements.”

In such agreements, companies usually willingly accept fines, oversight or other measures and agree to a statement of facts about what they did wrong in exchange for the charges being eventually dismissed if they clean up their act.

What’s unknown about the Trump Organization is whether the nature of the indictment or future additional charges could preclude the company from working with any governmental agencies. For example, the company has a lease to operate the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., from the U.S. government.

To avoid, for example, hurting public health by making drugs unavailable or leading to job losses, prosecutors often devise criminal cases that would hold companies accountable without unnecessary collateral consequences.

“A company might do something awful where they deserve to be held accountable criminally, but at the same time no prosecutor would want to have a friend or their parent not be able to get potential medicine because of that,” said Soltes, author of the book “Why They Do It: Inside the Mind of the White-Collar Criminal.”

Could this case lead to the Trump Organization’s demise?

If the case spirals and further information surfaces, the Trump Organization could be facing “serious” consequences, Arlen said.

“Is this the tip of the iceberg?” she said. ”So if this is the first arrow in what will then be a bigger investigation that shows there was either tax fraud or bank fraud or both, now that would be a really big problem.”

Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, arrives for arraignment in the Manhattan Criminal Court building.
Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, arrives for arraignment in the Manhattan Criminal Court building.

Yet only rarely do prosecutors pursue a complete dissolution of a company.

One prosecutor who chose such a route was Rudy Giuliani, a Trump confidante in recent years. When he was a prosecutor in New York in the 1980s, he pioneered the use of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act against non-mob organizations, Soltes said.

“It imposes very, very significant potential sanctions,” Soltes said. “There are tools in the prosecutor’s box that can be used to potentially shut down organizations, but ultimately those are used in limited ways and are constrained.”

In some instances, the official penalties aren’t enough to doom a company, but the firm still may not be able to survive for other reasons.

That was the case for Arthur Anderson. The accounting giant was convicted in 2002 of obstruction of justice for allegedly destroying Enron documents.

Years later, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction. It was too late. The company’s business had collapsed.

“They were charged,” Soltes said, and “the firm literally folded.”

Some 25,000 jobs were lost.

Could the case against the Trump Organization grow in significance?

That may depend on whether the office of Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance can convince people inside the company to cooperate, including potentially the CFO if he agrees to a plea deal. Trump, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg have denied the allegations and vowed to fight the charges. Trump has accused Democrats of pursuing charges against him for political purposes.

At the outset of criminal cases involving companies – just like in cases involving individuals at the center of a broader scheme – prosecutors’ No. 1 priority is often to secure witnesses’ cooperation to go after bigger fish.

That leads to the inevitable question: Could Trump himself or perhaps his children, who are involved in the business, be forced to testify or perhaps even be charged themselves?

It’s too early to say, legal experts said.

“Prosecutors have a lot of discretion in these cases,” Soltes said. “When corporations are being investigated and prosecuted, their goal is to figure out how to settle or resolve the case and move on so they can get back to doing business.”

It’s typically more common for prosecutors to secure the cooperation of large publicly traded companies than it is with smaller, privately held companies that might have a tighter-knit group of executives, such as family members, Arlen said.

Even so, it’s hard to envision the Trump Organization battling this case all the way to trial, Soltes said.

“That’s quite unlikely because it’s so costly and it prolongs the issue,” he said. “So generally they seek some type of resolution or settlement.”

One caveat here, though, is that the charges against the Trump Organization come in a state case, not a federal case. Which means New York state law applies.

In federal cases, prosecutors don’t need to prove that top executives knew about the wrongdoing to gain a conviction for the corporation. But in New York state, they may need to show that “someone with high managerial authority committed the crime,” Arlen said.

That could explain why Vance charged the Trump Organizaton’s CFO first instead of going after lower-level employees and then working his way up the chain – a strategy that federal prosecutors often employ.

Could the case hurt the Trump Organization in other ways?

In major criminal cases, companies certainly want to avoid fines or other penalties if they can. But they may have other objectives as well, such as minimizing the impact on their image, said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who has studied the criminal cases of GM, Volkswagen and Takata.

“With the automobile industry, a big part of it is reputation,” Tobias said. “You’ve got to have consumer trust, or you’ll never be able to sell your vehicles.”

Whether the Trump Organization’s image can be damaged by this case is hard to say. The Trump brand has already experienced significant turmoil since the former host of “The Apprentice” rose to political prominence.

“Who knows what he cares about in terms of the reputation of the company?” Tobias said.

What seems obvious, though, Tobias said, is that Trump himself will seek to avoid the harm to his company's brand and legal consequences that would come with his taking the witness stand..

“I assume he’s going to do everything he can to avoid that,” he said. “His lawyers, I’m certain, don’t want him on the stand.”

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Organization charges: How companies handle criminal cases

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colbert Mocks NYC Election Snafu With Perfectly OK Computer Mistakes: ‘Cat on Keyboard’ (Video)

    “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” addresses the elephant in far too many an American living room with a humorous take Wednesday night on the foibles of the New York City mayoral election. The bit begins with a fake newscast report of the recent and very public New York City election board’s embarrassing missteps. The unfamiliar if not friendly face of a news-reading anchor sounds the resoundingly official word of what went wrong in the Big Apple when election tabulations from the primary of i

  • Vote-count debacle in New York City adds fuel to raging debate about election integrity

    Trump and allies try to link New York City counting problems to voting fights in certain states, even though they have nothing to do with each other.

  • Google reports soaring attrition among Black women

    What Google calls an attrition index, with 100 as a baseline, registered at 121 last year for Black+ workers in the United States compared with 112 in 2020. For Latinx+ employees, it jumped to 105 last year from 97. Attrition soared to 146 from 110 for Black+ women, though it fell to 81 from 93 for Latinx+ women.

  • U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs

    General Motors Co said its Chevrolet Bolt EV posted record second-quarter deliveries, with total Chevrolet sales up 31%, while sales of its Buick premium SUVs soared 86%. Last month, the No.1 U.S. automaker increased its EV budget to $35 billion through 2025. Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said alternative powered vehicles represented nearly one quarter of its sales volume through June this year, up from 13% a year earlier.

  • Porsche is preparing a global recall of the Taycan EV

    Porsche is reportedly preparing to recall all of its Taycan electric cars globally following reports of sudden unexpected power loss. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States opened an investigation into reports of power loss on May 17, after it received nine complaints from owners "alleging a loss of motive power while in motion at any speed without warning to the driver." NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) explains that "a loss of charge in the 12-volt battery may deactivate the entire electrical system and prevent the vehicle from operation."

  • Rental car company Hertz emerges from bankruptcy, with changes to board

    A judge approved Hertz's plan of reorganization on June 10, paving the way for the car rental company's comeback.

  • Dominican Republic giving third COVID-19 vaccine dose in move to stave off new virus variants

    Dominican health authorities will on Thursday begin distributing a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to protect against more contagious new variants of the coronavirus. The additional dose will be voluntary and will first be made available to medical professions, health officials said. "The potential benefit far outweighs the possible collateral effects of a booster dose," said Health Minister Daniel Rivera in a news conference on Wednesday.

  • Trump Organization indicted by New York prosecutors in tax probe

    A grand jury in Manhattan has charged the former president's company with tax-related crimes, sources tell CBS News.

  • The Home Depot 4th of July sale is one of the biggest we've seen yet—shop all the best deals

    The Home Depot 4th of July sale is not to be missed, with major price cuts on home essentials including tools, appliances and furniture—learn more.

  • Amazon Revises Corporate Values Days Before Bezos Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees are expected to operate based on a longstanding code of 14 corporate values. On Thursday, just days before founder Jeff Bezos is set to exit as chief executive officer, the company altered the list by adding two more bullet points.The new “Leadership Principles” -- “Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer,” and “Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility” -- require employees to take into account the well-being of their coworkers and society beyond the compa

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Man gets jail time for misbehaving in Yellowstone National Park

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for what he did in the park.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything.’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

    A Texas girl who survived a shooting that killed her parents and sister played dead before calling for help, her family says.

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

    John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.