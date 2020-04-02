Companies join coronavirus fight by helping health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

From distilleries to makeup manufacturers, companies across the nation have shifted operations to support health care workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world faces a shortage in critical medical supplies created by the rapidly spreading virus, businesses have launched efforts to donate supplies from ventilators, respirators, masks to hand sanitizer. Other companies have taken the initiative to manufacture their own products.

Here are some of the companies that have pledged support to those on the front lines of this fight.

7-Eleven

The company has donated a million masks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the medical community to use while fighting the pandemic. However, before donating to FEMA, the company allocated masks to all its stores and franchisees so employees can safely serve customers.

"7-Eleven is a brand that cares deeply about the people and communities in which we operate, particularly the first responders and the medical community who put their lives on the line for us every day," said 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto. "When we heard shortages of masks were becoming a serious issue in hospitals, we felt it was our responsibility to respond and help."

Airbnb

Airbnb launched a global initiative to provide health care professionals, relief workers and first responders free or subsidized housing. The company hopes to help house about 100,000 workers on the front lines of the fight against the virus. Airbnb will waive all fees for stays arranged through this initiative, the company announced Thursday.

“Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help,” Airbnb’s co-founder Joe Gebbia said. “We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders. We are connecting our nonprofit partners, government agencies and others with our incredible host community to work together in these extraordinary times.”

Hosts who provide homes will be asked to follow strict cleanliness protocols based on recommendations from medical experts.

The company is also partnering with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps and other nonprofit organizations to help support their workers.

Apple

Apple has sourced and is donating 10 million masks to the medical community across the United States and the hardest-hit areas in Europe, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter.

"These people deserve our debt of gratitude for all of the work they are doing on the front lines," he said. “It’s in these toughest times that we show our greatest strength and I know that we will rise to the occasion."

The company also raised $15 million worldwide "to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic," Apple said.

The company is also matching employee donations two-to-one to support the company's COVID-19 response efforts.

Armani

The Armani Group halted operations at its production plants to manufacturing single-use overalls for health care workers on the front lines. This comes after Giorgio Armani allocated $2.2 million to hospitals in Italy as well as the Italian civil protection agency, Forbes reported.

Barco

The health care apparel company is donating 10,000 scrubs each month for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic to professionals on the front lines.

"We are launching our scrub donation program to show our sincere thanks and demonstrate our immense gratitude to Healthcare professionals all over the country, all of whom have been so heroic in the fight against this pandemic,” Barco's CEO David Murphy said. “We are here to support the Healthcare workers as they take care of all of us.”

Canada Goose

The winter clothing manufacturer is producing gear for frontline workers and patients in Canada. The company will be making suddenly hard-to-find medical supplies such as gowns and scrubs at manufacturing facilities across the country. Production and distribution will begin in Toronto and Winnipeg facilities next week, the company said.

"On behalf of our 5,000+ employees around the world, I want to express our deep gratitude to everyone who is working tirelessly on the frontlines, and our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected," Canada Goose said in a statement.

Chipotle

Chipotle is delivering free burritos to health care facilitates battling the pandemic. Although submissions to request the free service for medical teams have closed, you can still complete the form online with your email address and Chipotle will reach out if any slots open up.

"You are our heroes! Thank you for taking the time to reach out and request free burritos," Chipotle said.

Crocs

The company is working to donate 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to those on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic. The company already has more than 40,000 people in line for a pair.

In addition, Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across select health care facilities and organizations.

“Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can," Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said. "Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families."

DaVita Kidney Care

One of the largest provider of kidney care services in the United States is offering its employees an extra $100 each week. The company hopes this financial relief can help ease the burden for its workers who are also on the front lines of this pandemic.

"Our teammates are heroes on the frontlines of this public health care crisis," said DaVita CEO Javier Rodriguez. "This is one way of helping support them and their families, as they go above and beyond to support and care for our patients."

Roughly 55,000 employees will receive the additional pay through May 2.

Delta Air Lines

Delta said it would fly eligible medical volunteers round-trip for free to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, and look at expanding free flights to California, New York and Washington.

"We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice," said Bill Lentsch, Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer. "Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S."

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is shifting portions of its production capacity to make N95 and surgical masks for health care workers. The masks will be donated throughout Washington state and will be distributed to counties and facilities with the greatest need based on guidelines set by the state's health department.

Some of Eddie Bauer's vendor partners have also donated masks to help the United States fight the virus.

"As a brand based in the Pacific Northwest, we’ve seen first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our neighbors here in Washington state and the greater Seattle area," the company wrote on Instagram. "We are inspired by those across the country making sacrifices small and large to help their neighbors and we hope to encourage others, who are able do so, to also join the cause."

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery

The family-owned distillery plans converted their operation into a production line for the hand sanitizer. At this time, the Pennsylvania-based distillery is focused on making as much hand sanitizer to support organizations and nonprofits locally.

"The need for sanitizer is critical and even worse than we thought, and while we want to help everyone, supplies are limited and right now our commitment is to our local community and those mission-critical organizations," the company wrote.

ESTÉE LAUDER TO PRODUCE CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING HAND SANITIZER

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder committed to donating 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to every week to New York state for the coming weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted.

Additionally, the company has also recently pledged to donate $2 million to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières as a way to support coronavirus treatment in countries that have been severely affected or lack health care resources, according to a company press release.

"The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to contribute to the broader COVID-19 relief efforts by reopening our Melville manufacturing facility this week to produce hand-sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff," a spokesperson for The Estée Lauder Companies told FOX Business. "We are grateful to our employees who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Compensated, employee volunteers will support this vital, meaningful effort."

Fanatics

The company has shifted from manufacturing uniforms for Major League Baseball to supporting health care workers fighting the pandemic. The company is utilizing its plant in Pennsylvania to produce masks and gowns out of the same jersey fabric that is used to make the uniforms worn by professional baseball players.

The company plans to make 1 million masks and gowns for hospitals and emergency management personnel across Pennsylvania with the goal of extending to New Jersey and New York, Fanatics founder and Executive Chairman Micheal Rubin said on Twitter.

"We have approx 100 associates working (extra distanced and in a very clean and safe environment of course)," he wrote in a tweet.

Ford Motor Company

The company is working with 3M and GE Healthcare and the United Auto Workers union to expand the production of critical medical equipment and supplies for health care workers, first responders and patients fighting the virus.

Using a combination of parts with 3M, Ford is helping to scale production of powered-air purifying respirators. The company is also working with GE to expand the production of ventilators for patients.

Additionally, the company, with the help of the UAW, aims to produce roughly 75,000 face shields this week with plans to ramp up production to 100,000 face shields per week by April.

Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. began utilizing its supply chain and vendor relationships to source personal protective equipment, including masks and protective gowns, for hospitals in need in California. However, the company previously noted it hopes to expand this effort to other regions.

Aside from sourcing materials, the company is also prototyping and planning to produce additional medical supplies at its facilities.

"We are working with our manufacturing partners to quickly explore using our excess garment capacity to produce fabric masks and protective gear," the company said.

Additionally, the company's U.S. distribution centers are working with local emergency responders, offering free storage space across its warehouses for emergency supplies.

GE Appliances

The company is donating essential appliances to first responders and health care workers on the front lines in partnership with United Way as part of its GEA4Heroes program.

GE announced Monday a “significant portion” of the company’s products made over the next two weeks will be donated to health care workers on the front lines who are fighting the rapidly spreading virus.

These appliances will be donated to individual health care workers, firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Firehouses, police stations and hospitals may also receive donations.

“These men and women are working around the clock to keep us safe. We’re relying on them, and they are relying on us and the products we make to keep their families safe and fed,” GE Appliances CEO Kevin Nolan said. “Appliances are essential right now to help keep food and medicine safe, laundry and dishes sanitized, and food prepared for families. Our country needs us now more than ever before and it’s essential that we take care of our fellow Americans, especially those who are taking care of us.”

GelPro

The company is utilizing its 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Waco, Texas to produce face shields for health care workers and first responders.

The company is also working to produce specially designed Do-not-Disturb anti-fatigue mats that are used at hand-washing stations in medical facilities, GelPro said. This is in addition to the medical mats the company already produces for doctors, nurses and technicians.

Additionally, GelPro purchased over 1,000 N95 surgical face masks from international partners to be donated to health care professionals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly challenged the globe, and here in the USA, we need each other now more than ever," GelPro CEO Robb McMahan said. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the first responders, healthcare professionals, and essential business workers who have been fighting to keep our communities safe and healthy."

General Motors

General Motors will build critical care ventilators at GM’s manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana. The FDA-cleared ventilators are slated to ship in April.

Additionally, the automaker will also begin manufacturing FDA-cleared Level 1 surgical masks this week at its manufacturing facility in Warren, Michigan. Within two weeks, the company expects to scale production up to 50,000 masks per day, with the potential to increase production to 100,000 per day.

Google

Google announced a more than $800 million commitment to support businesses, health organizations, governments and health workers on the front lines.

Among its extensive list of relief efforts, the company is offering financial support to increase the production capacity for personal protective equipment and medical devices, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Friday.

In working with Magid Glove & Safety, Google's longtime supplier and partner, the company is ramping up production of 2 million to 3 million face masks in the coming weeks. The masks will be distributed to the CDC Foundation, Pichai said.

Alphabet employees, including those with Google, Verily and X, are also helping to facilitate increased production of ventilators, he added. Alphabet is the parent company of all three firms.

Hertz

The car rental company is offering free vehicle rentals through April 30 for health care workers. Workers can book as little as a week or up to a month with the company at no cost to them. To take advantage of the offer, employees must have a valid medical ID, email with a healthcare domain, and driver's license.

JetBlue

The airline is working with nonprofit partners and government agencies to help get medical professionals and much-needed supplies where they are needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also assisting students who need help traveling to family and friends or a permanent housing situation, the company said.

"Air travel is an essential global service and we are committed to meeting travel needs, some of which are critical," JetBlue said in a statement. "During this time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our mission of Inspiring Humanity and our social impact pillars – community and youth/education. This includes our main resources – flights and assets from our network of partners."

CORONAVIRUS LEADS SERTA TO DONATE 10,000 MATTRESSES TO NYC HOSPITALS\

Krispy Kreme

The company is donating sweet treats to health care workers every Monday through National Nurses Week, which concludes on May 12.

Anyone who works at a hospital, as well as physicians, nurses, surgeons, psychologists, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists and their staff will be given free dozens of the original glazed doughnuts.

"Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important. Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural. But even now … there can be joy. It can bring and keep us 'together' in this challenging, disruptive time," the company said. "At Krispy Kreme, we love bringing smiles to others, especially those who need them the most."

Workers will need to show their ID at the drive-through in order to redeem the offer. There is a limit of up to five dozen per worker "due to varying production capabilities by location."

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands pledged to donate two million medical masks and 20,000 protective suits to help health care professionals, first responders and nonprofit organizations fighting the pandemic.

The masks will be distributed throughout the company's corporate headquarters in Nevada as well as New York, with each state receiving about one million masks. However, the protective suits will be donated to hospitals and first responders in Nevada.

"Hopefully our donations will help protect people on the front lines so they can continue their invaluable work, and we can start to see the numbers of people affected begin to diminish," Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson said. "Our properties in Las Vegas may be empty right now, but our hearts are full of hope for the future. The determination and courage I have seen in our Team Members, which I know is the same throughout this country, gives me every confidence we will get through this unprecedented crisis."

Previously, the casino and resort company donated 100,000 masks to the Las Vegas health care community, 5,000 masks to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and 1,900 coronavirus test kits to the state of Nevada.

LVMH

The company shifted production to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer. LVMH is utilizing its French facilities, which normally manufacture perfumes for well-known brands such as Christian Dior and Givenchy, to make large quantities of the sanitizing gel. The products are being shipped to French health authorities for free.

Additionally, with help from a Chinese industrial supplier, LVMH is delivering 10 million masks across France. The company expects to repeat this for at least four weeks in similar quantities to make up to roughly 40 million masks.

L'Oréal

The company launched a multi-faceted initiative to support Americans during the pandemic.

The company's manufacturing facilitates in North America are producing alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The hard-to-find substance will be sent to company employees, partners and health care professionals working on the frontlines. The company is also donating surgical and N95 respirator masks made in facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Franklin, New Jersey, to local hospitals.

“We stand in solidarity with the brave people who are tirelessly and selflessly working to end this pandemic, and it is our hope that, through these actions, we are able to provide some relief during this challenging time," Stéphane Rinderknech, president and CEO of L'Oréal USA, said.

The company is also donating money and resources to non-profits such as Feeding America and providing relief for small businesses.

Lowe's

Lowe's is donating $10 million in essential products for medical professionals. The donation is part of a $25 million commitment to help communities hit hardest by COVID-19 within the U.S. and Canada.

The home improvement company is working with national health care supply distributors to deliver essential items, such as respirators and other protective gear, to hospitals most in need across the country.

"We’re proud of our teams who deployed N95 masks from Lowe’s distribution centers yesterday to support medical professionals across the country," the company wrote on Facebook. "We’re committed to serving our communities; and as an essential retailer, we’re open and ready to help."

The company is allocating $500,000 of the overall donation for the American Red Cross to help the organization maintain a sufficient supply of blood to help patients in need.

"The organization faces a blood shortage as blood drives are canceled, and it needs additional donors now more than ever," the company wrote.

Merck

Merck is donating masks for health care workers and other front-line responders battling the pandemic in New Jersey. The company announced this week it was donating 300,000 masks to New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the many healthcare providers and volunteers here and around the world who are doing so much to help affected patients and communities, and to our own employees who are focused on delivering our critically important medicines and vaccines to the patients who need them," said Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier.

Merck also said it's assuring that its "supply of medicines and vaccines reach our patients, contributing our scientific expertise to the development of antiviral approaches, and supporting our healthcare providers and the communities in which they serve."

New Balance

The company is utilizing its U.S. factories to develop and manufacture face masks for health care workers. Currently, the company is producing prototypes for face masks in its Massachusetts manufacturing facility with hopes of expanding to other New England factories in the near future.

"The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges," the company wrote. "New Balance has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face masks to address the significant demand for these supplies."

Procter & Gamble

The company is producing hand sanitizer at manufacturing sites around the world to share with hospitals, health authorities and relief organizations.

Procter & Gamble is also expanding its manufacturing capacity within additional facilities with hopes of producing at least 45,000 liters per week.

Additionally, the company is producing face masks at nearly a dozen manufacturing sites worldwide. Manufacturing is underway in China with production beginning across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in the coming weeks, Procter & Gamble said.

Prudential Financial

The New Jersey-based insurance company donated 153,000 face masks and approximately 75,000 respirators to health care workers across the state.

"While the pandemic has become a global crisis, the fight against it is taking place locally and will be won at the community level," Prudential's CEO Charles F. Lowrey said. "Our cities, towns and neighborhoods have always been there for us, in good times and bad. Their health, well-being and prosperity are vital to our future. We will not let them down in this hour of need."

The company also donated 300 bottles of hand sanitizer and committed $1.5 million in funding for local businesses, families in need and the nonprofit sector both in the U.S. and internationally.

Ralph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is earmarking $10 million toward COVID-19 relief.

In part, the funds will go toward the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was created to help countries prevent, detect and respond to the global crisis, the company said. The funds will also go toward the fashion community, employees and international cancer institutions, which are caring for people who are especially vulnerable during this time.

With help from its U.S. manufacturing partners, the company is also working to produce 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns to help those in need.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the global community," the company said. Our hope is to be a beacon of optimism and unity as we navigate this unprecedented time. It is in the spirit of togetherness that we will rise."

Serta Simmons Bedding

The company is donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals and medical facilities fighting the coronavirus.

The donation, which will be in partnership with Relief Bed International, is meant to address the significant shortage of hospital beds cited by Cuomo Tuesday.

"As the largest American producer of mattresses, Serta Simmons Bedding is committed to ensuring those who are hospitalized have a bed available where they can receive care and heal," SSB Chairman and CEO David Swift said Wednesday. "We're calling on our peers in the bedding industry to join us in addressing this need."

The company also said it is capable of producing up to 20,000 additional beds per day "at the lowest possible cost if needed" to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

SmileDirectClub

Earlier this month SmileDirectClub began to utilize its 3D printing manufacturing facility in Tenessee to increase the production of medical supplies needed to combat the pandemic. The company announced it has the capacity to print up to 7,500 medical-grade face shields for health care workers. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Idaho is slated to receive the first shipment of 1,000 shields.

The company is actively accepting orders from U.S. and Canadian health care organizations and governmental bodies.

SmileDirectClub is also working to 3D print and manufacture respirator face masks that may be sanitized and reused by health care workers on the front lines. Additionally, the company is exploring the possibility of using its manufacturing capabilities for other needed medical supplies.

"Reports of medical supply shortages are very concerning and we have the production capacity to help in the printing of plastic materials," SmileDirectClub CEO David Katzman said. "Due to recent automations that increased our printing output capacity, we’re able to easily add this production to our current clear aligner therapy lines. We urge any company or health organization that could use additional production resources to reach out to us directly.”

Meanwhile, the company will still fill retainer and aligner orders for club members.

Softbank

Softbank has donated more than a million N-95 masks to New York state.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son tweeted the offer to donate a million free face masks on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"I will donate a million masks," Son tweeted, according to a Reuters' translation.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering free coffee to those of the front lines of fighting the pandemic. First responders and front-line workers, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers and firefighters, are eligible to receive a free tall-sized hot or iced coffee until May 3.

The company's charitable arm, The Starbucks Foundation, is also donating $500,000 toward coronavirus response efforts. The donation will be split equally, with $250,000 earmarked for Operation Gratitude to help send 50,000 care packages to health care workers and $250,000 tabbed for Direct Relief to fund protective gear and other key medical supplies.

"We want to thank the tens of thousands of healthcare workers and first responders who are protecting the health and safety of our neighborhoods," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson tweeted.

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen is delivering free food to hospital workers and medical personnel through its Outpost operations. The company is serving those on the front lines in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and the Washington, D.C. area.

"We’re dedicating our Outpost operations to support those on the front lines by delivering free sg salads + bowls to hospitals in the cities we serve," the company tweeted.

The company has a form available online for health facilities in need of an Outpost.

TEVA TO DONATE POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT TABLETS

Tesla

The company is slated to reopen its Gigafactory New York "as fast as humanly possible" to make ventilators for undersupplied hospitals contending with the pandemic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.

"Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible," Musk wrote on Twitter. "We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York."

Teva Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical company is donating more than 6 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to hospitals across the U.S. The tablets manufactured are approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

"Although the product is not currently approved for use in the treatment of COVID-19, it is currently under investigation for efficacy against the coronavirus and has been requested by US government officials to be made available for use immediately," the company announced.

The company is also looking at additional ways to address the global need.

The Home Depot

The home improvement company is halting the sale of its N95 masks and redirecting them to hospitals, health care providers and first responders to offset the national shortage of personal protective equipment created by the pandemic. This includes masks sold both in-store and online.

The company is also prioritizing order fulfillment for hospitals, health care providers and first responders.

The Kering Group

The global luxury group, which operates brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta, is working to provide the French health service with 3 million surgical masks. The masks will be purchased and imported from China.

The company's labels are also contributing to relief efforts. Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent are preparing to manufacture masks in France. Production is slated to begin "as soon as the manufacturing process and materials have been approved by the relevant authorities." Gucci also announced a goal of donating up to 1.1 million surgical masks and 55,000 medical overalls to hospitals and health care workers in Italy.

Kering and its labels also donated to hospitals across Italy and to the Hubei Red Cross Foundation to help fight the spread of the virus.

Titos Handmade Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka plans to produce 24 tons of sanitizer during the next several weeks, which will be distributed for free. After the initial batch, the company will produce more as needed.

Titos is also donating to committed $2 million to organizations focused on those in the service industry including CORE, USBG Foundation, Southern Smoke, and World Central Kitchen.

Uber

The rideshare company promised to provide 10 million free rides and food deliveries in its effort to support health care workers, seniors and others who are in need during this unprecedented crisis.

The company already began offering free transportation for health care workers to get to and from patients’ homes and between health care facilities with Uber Health while providing free meals through Uber Eats.

"We’re ready to work with more cities, food banks, hospitals and others around the world to move whatever matters most to them," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Under Armour

The sportswear company is manufacturing and assembling face masks, face shields and specially equipped fanny packs for 28,000 health care providers and staff within the University of Maryland Medical System. The Baltimore-based company is also slated to provide face masks to LifeBridge, a regional health care organization based in the city.

Additionally, Under Armour is also exploring the idea of creating hospital gowns for the statewide medical system.

Currently, the company is working with Johns Hopkins Medicine, MedStar and other medical institutions in the area to determine the need for supplies.

Previously, the company pledged up to $2 million to support communities impacted most by the pandemic.

Unilever US

Unilever is donating more than 200,000 masks to New Jersey hospitals to help protect health care workers as part of its United for America initiative.

Amongst its response efforts, the company is also donating more than $8 million worth of food, soap, personal hygiene and home cleaning products to those impacted by the outbreak. The company is partnering with Feeding America to distribute these products to food banks nationwide.

"It’s going to take action from everyone in society to overcome this challenge, and we are ready to play our part and fight this together," said Unilever CEO Alan Jope.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This list will continually be updated.

Related Articles