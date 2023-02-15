Companies Like Lion Asiapac (SGX:BAZ) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Lion Asiapac (SGX:BAZ) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Lion Asiapac's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2022, Lion Asiapac had S$48m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was S$5.0m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 9.7 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Lion Asiapac Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Lion Asiapac increased its cash burn by 438% over the last year. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 22% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Lion Asiapac has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Lion Asiapac Raise More Cash Easily?

Lion Asiapac seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Lion Asiapac's cash burn of S$5.0m is about 17% of its S$28m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Lion Asiapac's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Lion Asiapac's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Lion Asiapac has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

