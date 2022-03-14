Companies Like Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) Could Be Quite Risky

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Mako Gold Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Mako Gold last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$8.0m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Mako Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Mako Gold didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 151%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Mako Gold makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Mako Gold Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Mako Gold shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$36m, Mako Gold's AU$8.0m in cash burn equates to about 22% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Mako Gold's Cash Burn?

Mako Gold is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Mako Gold (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for Mako Gold (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

