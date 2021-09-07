Companies Like MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is MEI Pharma's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2021, MEI Pharma had US$153m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$33m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 4.7 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is MEI Pharma's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because MEI Pharma actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 12% during the period. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For MEI Pharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, MEI Pharma shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$326m, MEI Pharma's US$33m in cash burn equates to about 10% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is MEI Pharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way MEI Pharma is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for MEI Pharma that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

