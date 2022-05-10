Companies Like MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does MeiraGTx Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2021, MeiraGTx Holdings had cash of US$138m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$57m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that MeiraGTx Holdings will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is MeiraGTx Holdings Growing?

We reckon the fact that MeiraGTx Holdings managed to shrink its cash burn by 35% over the last year is rather encouraging. But it was the operating revenue growth of 142% that really shone. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For MeiraGTx Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While MeiraGTx Holdings seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

MeiraGTx Holdings' cash burn of US$57m is about 14% of its US$394m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is MeiraGTx Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about MeiraGTx Holdings' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for MeiraGTx Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

