Companies That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans
With student debt continuing to be a major point of stress for Americans, many employers are stepping in to help ease the burden.
With student debt continuing to be a major point of stress for Americans, many employers are stepping in to help ease the burden.
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.
Jesse Watters encouraged attendees at a conservative conference to rhetorically “ambush” the president’s chief medical adviser.
Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old student at Snow College in Utah, was reported missing after she didn't return from a date, The Salt Lake Tribune said.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/APGhislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial wrapped up earlier than expected, with testimony spanning 12 days rather than the anticipated six weeks. The defense called only eight witnesses on Thursday and Friday before resting its case.The socialite, who turns 60 on Christmas Day, is accused of recruiting teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the late multimillionaire and her former boyfriend, to sexually exploit through “massages” in the 1990s a
In her latest Instagram post, Kate Upton shared a shared a carousel of photos from her daughter, Genevieve's dinosaur-themed third birthday party. The model and her husband, Justin Verlander are smiling ear to ear as they cuddle with their little girl. In the photo, Upton dons a long-sleeve black shirt, which she paired with skinny jeans, an orange fedora and black ankle boots.
Kyler Murray has outdone himself this year with his Christmas gifts for his offensive linemen.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
An Indiana mom has says she has pulled her Black daughter out of a private school in Indianapolis after she alleged that students are bullying […]
She got 10 years in prison for what the state’s attorney called an “extremely disturbing” incident.
Good luck watching this proposal without smiling.
Ted Johnson also said: "My feeling is Bill Belichick probably had him say it."
The White House accused Manchin of an "inexplicable reversal in his position" and a "breach of his commitments" to Biden and other Democrats.
As usual, she looks hot AF.
Toby Melville via ReutersMoney, it seems, really can’t buy love. But in the case of Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his sixth wife, Princess Haya, it can sure buy a lot of other stuff, including the silence of her secret lover.In what is being dubbed as the biggest divorce settlement in U.K. history, the newly divorced sheikh was ordered to pay some $734 million to his estranged wife in a case that has lifted the veil on what the super rich do in their spare time. Testi
Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee, who played six MLB seasons, died on Monday. He was 49 years old.
Tom Brady spiked his tablet and NFL fans couldn't help but roast the QB
Budget chair John Yarmuth says "so many things are changing right now in terms of the nature of work" but a solution may be three or four years away.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were caught exchanging a flirty look while on camera for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
The West Virginia senator hit out at Democratic attempts to pressure him to back Biden's signature bill, and hinted at a tortuous path forward.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”One day after Moscow submitted a draft of its Rus