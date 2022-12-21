Companies Like Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Could Be Quite Risky

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Pieris Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2022, Pieris Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$70m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$59m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Pieris Pharmaceuticals increased its cash burn by 424% over the last year. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 15% in the same time frame. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Pieris Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$70m, Pieris Pharmaceuticals' US$59m in cash burn equates to about 85% of its market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Pieris Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth was relatively promising. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

