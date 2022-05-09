Companies Like Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Recce Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. Recce Pharmaceuticals has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$16m in cash it held at December 2021. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$7.4m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of December 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Recce Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Recce Pharmaceuticals did record statutory revenue of AU$997k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. With cash burn dropping by 4.7% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Recce Pharmaceuticals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Recce Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Recce Pharmaceuticals is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Recce Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of AU$7.4m is about 5.2% of its AU$141m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Recce Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Recce Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Recce Pharmaceuticals (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

