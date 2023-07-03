Companies refuse to hire 'unreliable' young workers

Some manufacturers are refusing to hire young people because they are worried about their reliability, a study has revealed.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce said its quarterly survey showed some businesses were having trouble with younger people failing to turn up.

As a result they were no longer seeking under-21s.

Ruth Ross, the chamber's chief executive, said: "Getting the right staff is still proving difficult."

"Interview no-shows, or younger recruits not even completing their first week, is hampering the manufacturing industries," she said.

The chamber said hundreds of businesses responded to its survey, which is carried out anonymously.

It said recruitment has been one of the biggest concerns noted in the survey for the past 18 months, but this is the first time any of the respondents have commented about specific problems they are having with younger recruits.

The chamber's previous chief executive, Richard Sheehan, said he believed more could be done to prepare young people for the world of work.

But he also said it should be recognised that there are some "fantastic young people working in our businesses across Shropshire, Doing amazing and incredible things".

Other issues

Businesses also said they had frustrations over the speed some customers were paying, interest rates and falling profitability because of rising costs.

One hospitality business said: "We are charging more for our services, but not in line with increased staff costs. We also have increased food, wine and tax costs, so it is not ideal for a restaurant."

The report covers the period between April and June this year and also noted a reduction in the amount of investment in plant, machinery and training across Shropshire during the second quarter of the year.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk