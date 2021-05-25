Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Employers can generally mandate that employees get vaccinated,” said Carrie Hoffman, Partner at Foley & Lardner LLP. “Requiring vaccinations may be more likely in certain industries, such as healthcare or food production.”

Hoffman explained the loophole that a vaccination card discloses even less personal information than a human resources department would generally carry on any given employee and therefore isn’t a personal information infringement.

Still, other companies may try a different tack. Roughly the same share of employers in the Arizona State survey intend to use incentives to get employees vaccinated, such as offering financial perks like cash bonuses, gift cards, and extra paid vacation days for employees who can provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Here’s a list of companies playing a role in the country’s vaccination effort.

Requiring a vaccinated workforce

San Francisco Bay Area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

Delta Airlines is requiring new hires to be vaccinated

Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park

The Broadway production of Hamilton

Houston Methodist Hospital network

Lastique International Corp. , a raw plastics distributor and recycler in Louisville, Kentucky

New York City department store Saks

Senior assisted living facilities Sunrise Senior Living and Enlivant

Incentivizing vaccinations

The discount grocery chain ALDI is offering its hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off for both doses of the vaccine. Salaried workers will get their hours adjusted to accommodate vaccination appointments.

New hires in Amazon warehouses can earn a $100 bonus on their first day for showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Amtrak is offering employees a bonus equivalent to two hours of pay upon providing proof of vaccination plus excused absences for vaccination appointments during work hours.

Vaccinated employees of American Airlines will get an additional paid vacation day in 2022 and a $50 bonus.

Bolthouse Farms, the maker of juices and dressings, is offering its employees a $500 bonus if they get vaccinated at one of the company’s on-site clinics or can show proof of vaccination.

The yogurt and dairy product maker Chobani will cover up to six hours of time for hourly employees to get vaccinated.

Darden Restaurants, the hospitality group behind well-known restaurants like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, is offering hourly employees four hours of pay to cover both doses of the vaccine.

Discount retailer Dollar General is offering its hourly workers a one-time stipend equivalent to four hours of work to get vaccinated. Salaried employees will receive scheduling accommodations for vaccination appointments.

Grocery delivery service Instacart is giving a $25 stipend to both in-store employees and independent contractors who have made at least five deliveries in a month.

JBS USA and Pilgrim's, the meat-processing plant, is offering its employees a $100 bonus for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain is offering its employees a $100 bonus with proof of inoculation, and essential and frontline staffers will receive a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points. Those who can’t receive the vaccination for medical or religious reasons are still eligible for the $100 so long as they complete an educational course.

The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast supermarket chain Lidl is offering its employees a $200 bonus for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and scheduling flexibility for vaccination appointments.

Employees of both McDonald’s corporate offices and restaurants of the fast-food giant will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

Southeastern grocer Publix is giving its employees $125 gift cards when providing proof of vaccination.

Starbucks employees will receive up to four hours of paid time for vaccine dosage appointments.

Target is offering hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off per vaccine dosage and will reimburse up to $30 roundtrip for using a Lyft to their vaccination appointments.

Trader Joe's is giving its workers an additional two hours of pay for each dose they receive and the freedom to adjust their schedules to accommodate vaccine appointments.

Small businesses generally don’t have the resources to fund costly company-wide inoculation clinics or issue vaccination bonuses. As an incentive, the IRS is offering businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees a refundable tax credit to offset time used by employees to receive or recover from vaccinations and reimburse for paid sick and family leave for employees due to COVID-19.

Providing at-work inoculations

Amazon is providing on-site vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees.

Bolthouse Farms is holding on-site vaccination clinics each Friday through May.

Last month, Houston’s Legacy Restaurants hosted a two-day vaccine pop-up for employees and their spouses

MGM Resorts has opened a vaccination clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort.

Los Angeles County has a mobile vaccine unit for the city’s essential workers.

