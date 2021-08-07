These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

Andrew Mendez
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA -JULY 09, 2020:The cabin area of a United Airlines 737 jet is disinfected before passengers are allowed to board at LAX on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
United Airlines is one of the major U.S. employers that have announced vaccine requirements for staff members. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates.

More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain unvaccinated must follow strict safety guidelines including regular testing, social distancing and mask mandates. Some exceptions are being made for those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70.4% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 6.

Though courts have historically sided with employers' efforts to establish vaccine mandates in their workplaces, many companies have been reluctant to put such rules into effect. As of May, only 7% of companies had a mandatory vaccination policy, according to a study by Tinypulse.

But as the Delta variant spreads, large employers in varied industries are setting their own guidelines. In some cases, they differ greatly from company to company.

Here are some private sector employers that have announced vaccine mandates, and the details of their policies:

Cisco

Cisco said July 29 that it will require employees entering its offices to be fully vaccinated. But like many in the tech sector, Cisco is pursuing a hybrid approach to work, and employees who remain at home will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

DoorDash

DoorDash will require all corporate employees who choose to work in offices to be vaccinated, according to a report by Spectrum News. Current vaccination policies do not apply to “dashers,” the vast workforce that delivers orders.

The company announced July 22 that it would be changing its model to provide more hybrid opportunities for corporate employees.

Facebook

Facebook will require U.S.-based workers to be vaccinated when the company reopens offices nationally. Facebook did not make clear when the policy would go into effect.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines will require employees to be fully vaccinated and present proof by Oct. 1. Employees who cannot get vaccinated or refuse to will be required to provide negative coronavirus test results regularly.

Google

Google will require all employees returning to its offices be vaccinated. Employees will be informed 30 days before they are set to return to the office.

The mandate will be contingent on how readily available vaccines are in certain areas.

Hollywood workers

Producers may require all their cast and crew members be fully vaccinated if they are working in close proximity to actors. Mandates will be on a case-by-case basis.

Tyson Foods

Tyson will require current employees in U.S offices to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 but will give employees at other facilities until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated. Less than half of Tyson's employees are currently vaccinated.

All new employees are required to be fully vaccinated prior to commencing. Union employees are not required to be vaccinated, but conversations are taking place, Tyson said.

United Airlines

United Airlines will require all U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25.

Employees who do not provide proof of vaccination will be terminated, the Associated Press reported. The airline has been requiring new hires be vaccinated since mid-June.

Walgreens

The pharmacy firm will require all employees in U.S. support offices to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Employees who refuse to adhere to the policy will have to enroll in a COVID-19 testing program. The rules don't apply to the company's retail workers.

Walt Disney Co.

Disney is requiring all salaried and nonunion employees working in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated. The company has given employees 60 days to comply.

All new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated from the time they start working.

Walmart

Walmart will require all workers at its corporate headquarters and managers who travel inside the country to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4. The policy does not include its retail workforce, according to the Associated Press.

The Washington Post

The news organization will require employees be fully vaccinated by mid-September, according to a report by Reuters. Being vaccinated will be a new condition of employment going forward.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day as delta variant hits unvaccinated

    The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.

  • Editorial: No more playing around for the unvaccinated

    It's reasonable to bar the unvaccinated from having spa days or movie dates. But everyone needs access to groceries and other essential goods.

  • I Want This Portable PlayStation 2

    The PlayStation 2 is a great console, but does have one annoying flaw: It’s not portable. So one YouTuber, GingerOfOz, decided to fix this glaring design deficit and in the process created a sweet-looking handheld console he named the PS2 Eclipse.

  • Bill Maher Is Very Concerned About ‘Women Classic’ in Debate Over Trans Athletes

    Bill Maher’s top-of-the-show guest was two-time Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona who, in addition to her celebrated swimming career is also a supporter of Idaho’s transphobic 2020 bill banning trans women student athletes from competing in female sports. So naturally the conversation concerned the issue, which is currently being stoked by primarily right wing groups, of whether trans athletes should be allowed to compete in the sports division corresponding to their gender identity. We can

  • Jenna Maroney Would Kill—Maybe Literally—for Jane Krakowski's Musical Number in Schmigadoon!

    In this exclusive clip from Aug. 6's Schmigadoon!, Jane Krakowski gets the showstopper her 30 Rock character always dreamed of (no offense, Jackie Jormp-Jomp).

  • 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

    The Delta variant has upended return-to-work plans. What that means for companies, employees, and investors.

  • Pilots to United Airlines: Not So Fast on Vaccine Mandate

    The Air Line Pilots Association said the airline should have negotiated any new policy. Move comes as Frontier Airlines follows United's footsteps.

  • If your employer fires you because you won’t get the COVID vaccine, don’t expect to collect unemployment

    'This could lead to tens of thousands of people across the United States without work or access to unemployment benefits because they refuse to get vaccinated,' one employment attorney said.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • Big Tech is suffering from a ‘Great Resignation’ of workers, who say ‘It’s a good time to leave’

    A confluence of factors have led the rank and file at Big Tech companies to leave what were coveted jobs a decade ago for the potential riches of startups and young public companies, with some participants calling it the “Great Resignation.” In much the same way that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Facebook Inc. (FB) and others lured workers from mature and seemingly staid tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a decade ago, a new generation of upstarts flush with cash from venture capitalists and Wall Street is aiming for their employees. More than a dozen Big Tech defectors recently contacted by MarketWatch said they were wooed by a potential for an initial public offering, the chance to make a splash at a smaller company, and the opportunity to escape the stigma of working at some of tech’s biggest names.

  • Walmart is paying bonuses to employees who delay vacations

    Large retailers are offering increasing rewards to retain employees.

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.