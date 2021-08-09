Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees
The number of companies requiring Covid-19 vaccination for their workers continues to increase as the Delta variant raises new safety concerns.
United Airlines, Microsoft, Uber, Jefferies Group, and Tyson all announced vaccination policies for their office and in-person workforce. Some states are also requiring certain state employees to get vaccinated.
They follow last week's announcements from Big Tech. Facebook and Google both said U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, while Twitter confirmed to Forbes that it requires in-person employees to prove their vaccination status after the company closed its headquarters and delayed its reopening plans.
Restaurateur and Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer also announced last week that not only employees but patrons who wish to dine indoors at the group’s full-service restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C., will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning September 7.
“We feel like we’ve got an amazing responsibility to keep our guests and staff members safe,” Meyer told CNBC. “And that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Short of mandates, companies and organizations alike are also offering cash incentives and on-site vaccinations to help ramp up vaccinations among their workers. Others have warned of penalties for staying unvaccinated, like the National Football League which is fining unvaccinated athletes nearly $15,000 for every pandemic safety measure infraction.
Here’s a list of companies requiring vaccination, incentivizing vaccination, or providing on-site vaccines in the U.S.
Requiring a vaccinated workforce
San Francisco Bay Area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula
Delta Air Lines new hires
Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park
The Broadway production of Hamilton
Houston Methodist Hospital network
Lastique International Corp., a raw plastics distributor and recycler in Louisville, Kentucky
New York City department store Saks
Senior assisted living facilities Sunrise Senior Living, Enlivant, and IntegraCare
Facebook employees at U.S. campuses
U.S.-based Google employees
Employees of The Washington Post
New York City-based Morgan Stanley employees
CNN employees
Chicago-based Fifty/50 Restaurant Group
Le Bernardin, a Michelin-starred New York City restaurant
Asset manager BlackRock
All office-based employees of Lyft
Private healthcare network Ascension Health
Cast and crew of U.S. Netflix productions
San Francisco city employees
Real estate firm, the Durst Corporation, is requiring all employees to be vaccinated or they will face termination.
Corporate and management-level staff of Walmart must be vaccinated by October 4
Norweigan Cruise Lines crew
Employees and crew members at all U.S.-based Walt Disney parks
In September, Microsoft will require vaccinated employees, vendors, and visitors to its U.S. offices
Office-based Uber employees
Financial services company Jefferies Group will only allow vaccinated employees back into its offices
Food provider Tyson will begin a phased mandate for a vaccinated workforce beginning October 1, subject to union negotiations
Tech-real estate company Redfin
Politico employees
All employees of long-term care facilities in Massachusetts
U.S.-based contractors and employees of Pfizer
Virginia state employees will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly Covid testing beginning September 1
All U.S.-based employees of United Airlines
California health care and long-term care workers must be vaccinated beginning September 30 or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests
Corporate office employees of Walgreens
Salesforce
New York City-based members and employees of Equinox fitness centers
DoorDash corporate employees
Cisco
Anthem health insurance company
Frontier Airlines employees beginning October 1
U.S.-based Ford employees that travel overseas
Incentivizing vaccinations
Discount grocery chain ALDI is offering its hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off for both doses of the vaccine. Salaried workers will get their hours adjusted to accommodate vaccination appointments.
New hires in Amazon warehouses can earn a $100 bonus on their first day for showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Amtrak is offering employees a bonus equivalent to two hours of pay upon providing proof of vaccination plus excused absences for vaccination appointments during work hours.
Vaccinated employees of American Airlines will get an additional paid vacation day in 2022 and a $50 bonus.
Bolthouse Farms, the maker of juices and dressings, is offering its employees a $500 bonus if they get vaccinated at one of the company’s on-site clinics or can show proof of vaccination.
Yogurt and dairy product maker Chobani will cover up to six hours of time for hourly employees to get vaccinated.
Darden Restaurants, the hospitality group behind well-known restaurants like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, is offering hourly employees four hours of pay to cover both doses of the vaccine.
Discount retailer Dollar General is offering its hourly workers a one-time stipend equivalent to four hours of work to get vaccinated. Salaried employees will receive scheduling accommodations for vaccination appointments.
Grocery delivery service Instacart is giving a $25 stipend to both in-store employees and independent contractors who have made at least five deliveries in a month.
JBS USA and Pilgrim's, the meat-processing plant, is offering its employees a $100 bonus for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain is offering its employees a $100 bonus with proof of inoculation, and essential and frontline staffers will receive a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points. Those who can’t receive the vaccination for medical or religious reasons are still eligible for the $100 so long as they complete an educational course.
The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast supermarket chain Lidl is offering its employees a $200 bonus for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and scheduling flexibility for vaccination appointments.
Employees of both McDonald’s corporate offices and restaurants of the fast-food giant will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.
Southeastern grocer Publix is giving its employees $125 gift cards when providing proof of vaccination.
Starbucks employees will receive up to four hours of paid time for vaccine dosage appointments.
Target is offering hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off per vaccine dosage and will reimburse up to $30 roundtrip for using a Lyft to their vaccination appointments.
Trader Joe's is giving its workers an additional two hours of pay for each dose they receive and the freedom to adjust their schedules to accommodate vaccine appointments.
Small businesses generally don’t have the resources to fund costly company-wide inoculation clinics or issue vaccination bonuses. As an incentive, the IRS is offering businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees a refundable tax credit to offset time used by employees to receive or recover from vaccinations and reimburse for paid sick and family leave for employees due to COVID-19.
Financial services company Vanguard will pay its workers $1,000 bonuses for getting vaccinated.
Providing at-work inoculations
Amazon is providing on-site vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees
Bolthouse Farms
Last month, Houston’s Legacy Restaurants hosted a two-day vaccine pop-up for employees and their spouses
MGM Resorts has opened a vaccination clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort
Los Angeles County has a mobile vaccine unit for the city’s essential workers
Vivint, a Utah-based home security company
Stephanie is a reporter for Yahoo Money and Cashay, a new personal finance website.
