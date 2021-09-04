Companies Like Rua Bioscience (NZSE:RUA) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Rua Bioscience (NZSE:RUA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Rua Bioscience Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2021, Rua Bioscience had cash of NZ$16m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was NZ$5.8m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years from June 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Rua Bioscience's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Rua Bioscience didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 32% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. Rua Bioscience makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Rua Bioscience Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Rua Bioscience to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Rua Bioscience has a market capitalisation of NZ$57m and burnt through NZ$5.8m last year, which is 10% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Rua Bioscience's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Rua Bioscience's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rua Bioscience you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

