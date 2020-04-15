Companies Like ScandiVanadium (ASX:SVD) Can Be Considered Quite Risky

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for ScandiVanadium (ASX:SVD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does ScandiVanadium Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When ScandiVanadium last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.5m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of December 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

ASX:SVD Historical Debt April 15th 2020

How Is ScandiVanadium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because ScandiVanadium isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 183%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of ScandiVanadium due to its lack of significant operating revenues.

Can ScandiVanadium Raise More Cash Easily?

While ScandiVanadium does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ScandiVanadium has a market capitalisation of AU$1.4m and burnt through AU$2.0m last year, which is 145% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is ScandiVanadium's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of ScandiVanadium's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for ScandiVanadium you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.