Companies Like Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Seeing Machines' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Seeing Machines last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$80m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$39m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from December 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that Seeing Machines will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Seeing Machines Growing?

Seeing Machines boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 77%. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 20% gain gives us scant comfort. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Seeing Machines Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Seeing Machines is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Seeing Machines' cash burn of AU$39m is about 6.9% of its AU$567m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Seeing Machines' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Seeing Machines' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Seeing Machines' situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Seeing Machines that you should be aware of before investing.

