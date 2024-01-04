Companies selected to install Sark's new electrical grid

The businesses are Infinite Energy and Sancus Utilities are applying to provide a new electricity grid for Sark

Two companies have been put forward by Sark's top political committee, Policy and Finance, to jointly install a new electricity grid.

In 2022, Chief Pleas voted to install the grid instead of buying Sark Electricity Ltd.

The two businesses are Infinite Energy and Sancus Utilities.

Chief Pleas will vote on whether to progress their bid on 17 January. Sark Electricity Ltd has been approached for comment.

The vote to install a new electrical grid followed reports carried out by "independent bodies" which said a "completely new system" was needed because of "serious health and safety concerns" about the current infrastructure.

The firm refuted the claims and said it had pushed for higher safety standards.

'Several financing options'

A report produced by consultants Communities for Renewables has estimated the project would cost about £8.6m.

It suggested power could be generated with this new grid through a mixture of a 30m (98ft) tall wind turbine, plus a solar farm covering a field alongside two diesel generators.

Communities for Renewables has suggested a number of financing options, including working with private investment firm Ravenscroft on a Channel Islands community bond to raise the money.

Other options suggested include funding by private companies.

Seven firms initially expressed an interest in building and running the new infrastructure and, in 2023, three firms were shortlisted by Chief Pleas to install the new grid.

Alan Bates, CEO of Guernsey Electricity, said it had "provided assistance to Chief Pleas and Communities for Renewables in assessing the suitability and practicability of the various proposals to introduce a new electricity generation and distribution system to the island".

Design phase

Bids from Schnieder and Eaton have not been progressed by the Policy and Finance Committee because of concerns about high costs.

If Infinite Energy and Sancus Utilities' joint bid is approved by Chief Pleas, it is estimated Sark's government will will need to pay £175,000 for the "design phase" of the project, which is estimated to take until June 2024.

About £50,000 has been spent on the project so far.

A public meeting is set to be held on 10 January at Sark's Island Hall at 17:30 GMT about the plans, with presentations from Jake Burnyeat from Communities for Renewables and the Electricity Price Controller for Sark, Shane Lynch, alongside representatives of Chief Pleas.

Chief Pleas will vote on whether to progress the bid from Wales-based company Infinite Energy and Yorkshire firm Sancus Utilities on 17 January.

The Seigneur of Sark, Major Christopher Beaumont, said he welcomed the move by Chief Pleas as "the system is now so old it is going to break".

He said: "It needs replacing. It doesn't matter who does it, somebody has to replace the electricity system in Sark."

Sark Electricity Ltd is the island's only current commercial power provider.

