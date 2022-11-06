Companies Like SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might SpringWorks Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2022, SpringWorks Therapeutics had US$652m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$164m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.0 years from September 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is SpringWorks Therapeutics Growing?

Notably, SpringWorks Therapeutics actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 144%, signifying heavy investment in the business. On top of that, the fact that operating revenue was basically flat over the same period compounds the concern. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can SpringWorks Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While SpringWorks Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

SpringWorks Therapeutics' cash burn of US$164m is about 11% of its US$1.5b market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About SpringWorks Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of SpringWorks Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about SpringWorks Therapeutics' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for SpringWorks Therapeutics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

