Companies Like Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE:STAR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Star Media Group Berhad's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, Star Media Group Berhad had cash of RM346m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through RM3.8m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2022. Notably, however, analysts think that Star Media Group Berhad will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Star Media Group Berhad Growing?

Given our focus on Star Media Group Berhad's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 87%. And it could also show revenue growth of 7.7% in the same period. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Star Media Group Berhad Raise More Cash Easily?

While Star Media Group Berhad seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Star Media Group Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM214m and burnt through RM3.8m last year, which is 1.8% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Star Media Group Berhad's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Star Media Group Berhad's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Star Media Group Berhad that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

