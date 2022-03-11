Which companies have stopped doing business with Russia?
Since Russia went to war with Ukraine, more than 100 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or scaled them back in significant ways. Whether required by sanctions or simply a matter of choice, their actions include suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian clients, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian consumers and freezing financial transactions.
This list, organized by industry, is not intended to be comprehensive, as new companies are joining by the hour. It will be updated frequently.
Automotive
Aston Martin
Daimler Truck
Ferrari
Ford
General Motors
Harley-Davidson
Honda
Jaguar Land Rover
Mercedes-Benz
Nissan
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Aviation
Airbus
Alaska Airlines
American Airlines
Boeing
Delta Air Lines
United Airlines
Energy
BP
ExxonMobil
Shell
Equipment and manufacturing
John Deere
Caterpillar
Food and beverage
Burger King
Coca-Cola
Heineken
Kellogg
Kraft Heinz
McDonald’s
Papa John's
PepsiCo
Starbucks
Yum! Brands
Finance and Investing
Goldman Sachs
State Street
Vanguard
Consumer Goods
L'oreal
Mars
Philip Morris International
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Leisure and Hospitality
Airbnb
Booking.com
Expedia
Hilton
Hyatt
Marriott International
Logistics
DHL
FedEx
Maersk
UPS
Media and Entertainment
Activision Blizzard
Netflix
Nintendo
Paramount Pictures
Roku
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Universal Pictures
The Walt Disney Co.
WarnerMedia
WWE
Payment Services
American Express
Discover
Mastercard
Paypal
Visa
Western Union
Professional Services
Accenture
Boston Consulting Group
Deloitte
Ernst & Young
KPMG
McKinsey & Co.
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Retail
Adidas
Asos
Burberry
Estée Lauder
Ebay
H&M
Ikea
Inditex
Kering
Lego
Levi Strauss & Co.
Prada
Puma
Rolex
Skechers
Swatch Group
The TJX Cos.
Under Armour
Uniqlo
Technology
Adobe
Amazon
Apple
Bumble
Dell Technologies
Electronic Arts
Fortinet
GoDaddy
Hitachi
HP
IBM
Intel
Meta
Microsoft
Nokia
Nvidia
Oracle
Samsung
SAP
Snap
Spotify
TikTok
Trimble