Which companies have stopped doing business with Russia?

Since Russia went to war with Ukraine, more than 100 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or scaled them back in significant ways. Whether required by sanctions or simply a matter of choice, their actions include suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian clients, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian consumers and freezing financial transactions.

This list, organized by industry, is not intended to be comprehensive, as new companies are joining by the hour. It will be updated frequently.

Automotive

Aston Martin

Daimler Truck

Ferrari

Ford

General Motors

Harley-Davidson

Honda

Jaguar Land Rover

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Aviation

Airbus

Alaska Airlines

American Airlines

Boeing

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

Energy

BP

ExxonMobil

Shell

Equipment and manufacturing

John Deere

Caterpillar

Food and beverage

Burger King

Coca-Cola

Heineken

Kellogg

Kraft Heinz

McDonald’s

Papa John's

PepsiCo

Starbucks

Yum! Brands

Finance and Investing

Goldman Sachs

State Street

Vanguard

Consumer Goods

L'oreal

Mars

Philip Morris International

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Leisure and Hospitality

Airbnb

Booking.com

Expedia

Hilton

Hyatt

Marriott International

Logistics

DHL

FedEx

Maersk

UPS

Media and Entertainment

Activision Blizzard

Netflix

Nintendo

Paramount Pictures

Roku

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Universal Pictures

The Walt Disney Co.

WarnerMedia

WWE

Payment Services

American Express

Discover

Mastercard

Paypal

Visa

Western Union

Professional Services

Accenture

Boston Consulting Group

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

KPMG

McKinsey & Co.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Retail

Adidas

Asos

Burberry

Estée Lauder

Ebay

H&M

Ikea

Inditex

Kering

Lego

Levi Strauss & Co.

Prada

Puma

Rolex

Skechers

Swatch Group

The TJX Cos.

Under Armour

Uniqlo

Technology