Which companies have stopped doing business with Russia?

Haley Messenger and Noah Sheidlower
·1 min read

Since Russia went to war with Ukraine, more than 100 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or scaled them back in significant ways. Whether required by sanctions or simply a matter of choice, their actions include suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian clients, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian consumers and freezing financial transactions.

This list, organized by industry, is not intended to be comprehensive, as new companies are joining by the hour. It will be updated frequently.

Automotive

  • Aston Martin

  • Daimler Truck

  • Ferrari

  • Ford

  • General Motors

  • Harley-Davidson

  • Honda

  • Jaguar Land Rover

  • Mercedes-Benz

  • Nissan

  • Toyota

  • Volkswagen

  • Volvo

Aviation

  • Airbus

  • Alaska Airlines

  • American Airlines

  • Boeing

  • Delta Air Lines

  • United Airlines

Energy

  • BP

  • ExxonMobil

  • Shell

Equipment and manufacturing

  • John Deere

  • Caterpillar

Food and beverage

  • Burger King

  • Coca-Cola

  • Heineken

  • Kellogg

  • Kraft Heinz

  • McDonald’s

  • Papa John's

  • PepsiCo

  • Starbucks

  • Yum! Brands

Finance and Investing

  • Goldman Sachs

  • State Street

  • Vanguard

Consumer Goods

  • L'oreal

  • Mars

  • Philip Morris International

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Unilever

Leisure and Hospitality

  • Airbnb

  • Booking.com

  • Expedia

  • Hilton

  • Hyatt

  • Marriott International

Logistics

  • DHL

  • FedEx

  • Maersk

  • UPS

Media and Entertainment

  • Activision Blizzard

  • Netflix

  • Nintendo

  • Paramount Pictures

  • Roku

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Sony Pictures Entertainment

  • Universal Pictures

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • WarnerMedia

  • WWE

Payment Services

  • American Express

  • Discover

  • Mastercard

  • Paypal

  • Visa

  • Western Union

Professional Services

  • Accenture

  • Boston Consulting Group

  • Deloitte

  • Ernst & Young

  • KPMG

  • McKinsey & Co.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers

Retail

  • Adidas

  • Asos

  • Burberry

  • Estée Lauder

  • Ebay

  • H&M

  • Ikea

  • Inditex

  • Kering

  • Lego

  • Levi Strauss & Co.

  • Prada

  • Puma

  • Rolex

  • Skechers

  • Swatch Group

  • The TJX Cos.

  • Under Armour

  • Uniqlo

Technology

  • Adobe

  • Amazon

  • Apple

  • Bumble

  • Dell Technologies

  • Electronic Arts

  • Fortinet

  • GoDaddy

  • Google

  • Hitachi

  • HP

  • IBM

  • Intel

  • Meta

  • Microsoft

  • Nokia

  • Nvidia

  • Oracle

  • Reddit

  • Samsung

  • SAP

  • Snap

  • Spotify

  • TikTok

  • Trimble

