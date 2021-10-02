Companies struggling to hire and retain staff are dumping more work on existing employees - and it's driving a new wave of burnout

Dominick Reuter
·4 min read
hiring sign coronavirus
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

  • Job openings and employee quits are both at record highs, and it now takes on average of 7 weeks to fill a role.

  • A rising trend of "ghosting" in the hiring process is straining the individuals who remain.

  • Some employers are asking workers to do a job and a half while only paying for one.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Tad Long calls the past three months his "summer from hell."

Long is a district manager and director of operations for a group of Mod Pizza franchises in Ohio and Indiana, a well-salaried career he's earned through three decades of rising up the ranks in the food-service industry.

Throughout June and July, Long told Insider he was routinely working 90-hour weeks, personally filling in for missing hourly workers and managers, opening at one location and closing at another, all while frantically trying to hire new staff.

"It's total chaos," he said. "I've had to interview people while I'm working."

Long said his company's increased wages and employee bonuses helped calm things down, but the season was so strenuous it caused him to lose 30 pounds. Since reaching a breaking point in August, he has been gradually recovering, but he doesn't feel he's fully out of the woods yet.

Both job openings and employee quits have been at record highs, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a rising trend of "ghosting" in the hiring process is putting additional strain on the individuals who are left trying to do the job of several people.

A decade ago it took just three weeks to fill a job on average, but that number has shot up to more than 7 weeks. At the same time, it seems that some employers are trying to find new hires who will do a job and a half while only paying for one.

Joel Innes told Insider he was hired for a dishwasher job at a large hotel in New Mexico, where he says he was the lowest-paid employee. In addition to doing dishes for as many as 900 people, he said his responsibilities included cleaning the employee lounge and mopping out three commercial kitchens.

"The first week I was there they didn't even have a working drain so I had a garbage can that filled up with the dirty dishwater and food that I had to dump in the giant drain in the floor and then clean up all the filth after," he said.

On top of that, Innes said his managers kept adding new tasks like bussing tables and plating food. Fed up, Innes quit without saying a word.

And it's not only low-wage jobs where some employers appear to expect a lot more work for the same or less money.

Christinette Dixon told Insider she sees many job listings in hospital administration with descriptions and responsibilities that don't fit in a normal full-time schedule.

"This job was at least 12 hours a day," she said about one diversity and inclusion manager role she considered. "They're going to work the director and the manager to death. Like, the manager just quit because she's working 12 hours a day making peanuts."

When Dixon asked why there wasn't an additional position for a coordinator to help handle the workload, she was told there wasn't room in the budget.

Christina Garrett, the general manager for the cafe and grille at Gettysburg Battlefield in Pennsylvania, told Insider she has hired 13 different people this year for the same position, eight of whom either never showed up or quit without notice.

In a typical season she would need 40 people to staff the operation, but she currently has just 12 - just enough to cover the 9-to-5 daily hours for the cafe, but not the large dining room.

The lack of staff is taking its toll on Garrett's team - and her personally. She said she has covered many shifts in the past 18 months entirely on her own, with no line employees at all. Her husband has even pitched in to help cover shifts. Although her company raised wages and increased bonuses, those moves haven't been enough.

"Seasoned associates in the service industry are drained and quite frankly tired of feeling that way with little to show for it except time missed with their children and family," Garrett said.

"Even the very best team of five cannot possibly accomplish the same that things the mediocre team of 20 did," she added.

Expanded Coverage Module: what-is-the-labor-shortage-and-how-long-will-it-last

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • Jobless claims spike is a 'surprise' -investor

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose further last week as California moved more people to another program following the expiration of government-funded aid early this month to maximize their access to assistance.Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 for the week ended Sept. 25. That was the third straight weekly increase.Walthour also thinks people who are scared of COVID-19 are staying out of the workforce and workers who rather get fired than take the vaccine are two other factors pushing unemployment higher in recent weeks.

  • Meet the Honda Helicopter...and Robot, Moon Base, and Rocket Ship

    Honda R&D has been very busy, with plans to develop a wide range of technologies for earth, sky, and beyond.

  • Zoë Kravitz Gave Some Rare Insight About Her Split With Ex-Husband Karl Glusman

    "Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too."View Entire Post ›

  • The jet stream has started an unprecedented shift north, which could wreak havoc on weather in the US and Europe

    Research shows the northern hemisphere's jet stream is migrating toward the Arctic, which may cause more droughts in Europe and warming in the US.

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • America faces supply-chain disruption and shortages. Here’s why

    Shortages in the United States are piling up. Covid isn’t the only reason for the problem ‘Our hyper-efficient globalized supply chain, once romanticized by men like Tom Friedman in The World Is Flat, is the problem.’ Photograph: China News Service/Getty Images There’s a quiet panic happening in the US economy. Medical labs are running out of supplies like pipettes and petri dishes, summer camps and restaurants are having trouble getting food, and automobile, paint and electronics firms are curt

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • Generational Wealth and More Reasons Millennials Should Address Their Parents’ Retirement Savings Before It’s Too Late

    Talking about money is never easy -- especially when it comes to your parents. Most people with aging parents have never had a conversation with them about their finances, retirement or savings. What...

  • United says 273 employees reported they were vaccinated after the company said they would be fired over the company's strict vaccine mandate

    United said Thursday nearly half of its unvaccinated workers had provided inoculation proof since they faced termination over the vaccination policy.

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • 4 Underrated Job Perks That Could Help You Retire Sooner

    A good salary is most people's primary concern when evaluating a new job opportunity, but if you want to retire as quickly as possible, it's not the only perk you should look for. Matching formulas vary by company, but usually an employer pays $0.50 to $1 for every dollar you contribute, up to a certain percentage of your income. Most companies have a vesting schedule that determines when you get to keep your employer-matched funds.

  • China’s power consumption reflects the role of US shoppers too

    Across China, lights are flickering off at homes and stoplights. Clothing manufacturers, aluminum smelters and factories turning out components for the likes of Apple and Tesla, are limiting production as provinces across China ration power. Constraints in supply shaped by factors like high coal prices and low electricity prices are bumping up against high demand, both from residential use and from a manufacturing boom driven by shoppers in the United States.

  • Baby Boomers Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

    No one starts out as an expert when it comes to finance and money. Typically, the best lessons are learned over time, through experience. As most baby boomers are now close to or moving through...

  • Dershowitz, ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer Team Up for New Dominion Lawsuit

    REUTERSA key “Stop the Steal” attorney who tried, on Donald Trump’s behalf, to convince former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to help execute a coup and overturn the 2020 election is helping a group of Michigan poll challengers sue voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems.And according to newly filed court documents, that Trumpist attorney, Kurt Olsen, is teaming up with celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a longtime Democrat who served on former President Trump’s legal defense for th

  • Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo expects automation to kill off 100,000 banking jobs: 'It's really a swap to bots from bankers'

    Wells Fargo managing director Mike Mayo predicted two-thirds of the cuts would be in back-office jobs and that a third would hit front-office roles.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Local company poised for growth after signing multi-year agreement with major airline

    The deal will support the company's continued growth in the region, including new employees and a possible facility expansion.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

    South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.