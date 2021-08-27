Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

MicroStrategy (MSTR) recently double-downed on bitcoin (BTC-US) by once more adding more of the crypto currency to its balance sheet. The analytics platform now owns the most bitcoin out of all publicly traded companies. 

"Calling it a 'cloud services company' doesn't even feel fully accurate anymore," Daniel Roberts, editor in chief of Decrypt Media, told Yahoo Finance. 

"Obviously some preexisting MicroStrategy shareholders from before Saylor went gaga for bitcoin probably don't love it, but when bitcoin goes up, he gets to show the returns and look like a winner," he added. 

Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin can still gain exposure to it via companies which hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Some of these are directly involved with crypto while others are involved in other businesses but keep bitcoin as an asset. 

Microstrategy (MSTR)

The analytics platform company holds the top place for a publicly traded firm owning the most Bitcoin (BTC-US), adding to its position time and again.

The company bought 3,907 bitcoins since the beginning of its fiscal third quarter on July 1. Microstrategy holds about 108,992 bitcoins, bought at an average of about $26,769 each, according to Bloomberg data.

Tesla (TSLA) 

The electric vehicle giant invested in bitcoin earlier this year. Tesla's $1.5 billion initial investment in the crypto currency, revealed in an SEC filing on Feb. 8, sent prices higher. As of March 31 the company owned 42,902 Bitcoin.

Galaxy Digital Holdings (BRPHF)

Michael Novogratz’s investment company focuses on digital currencies. As of March 31, Galaxy Digital held around $761 million worth of Bitcoin.

Voyager Digital (VYGVF)

The crypto trading app owns 12,260, according to bitcoinworldwide.com, with a current value of about $590 million. In January, Voyager Digital's CEO Steve Erlich predicted this year crypto would go mainstream. 

"We will see institutions, corporations, and public companies rush to hedge their cash reserves into bitcoin with more velocity," wrote Erlich in his 2021 predictions. 

Square (SQ)

Square's founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is a long time bitcoin bull. Earlier this year the digital payments company posted a white paper making the case for why bitcoin is key to a clean energy future. Square owns about 8,027 bitcoin with a current value of about $386 million. 

Other companies which have bought bitcoin include Marathon Digital (MARA), Coinbase (COIN) and Mercado Libre (MELI), among others. 

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq rise to record highs amid Powell's Jackson Hole remarks

    Stocks gained Friday morning to shake off losses from a day earlier, as traders looked ahead to a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Philly Fed's Harker: Asset purchases not 'providing a whole lot' in jobs recovery

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told Yahoo Finance Friday that quantitative easing isn't 'providing a whole lot' in terms of supporting the jobs recovery.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • Companies are stepping back into the market

    In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest sources of buying power in the stock market were the companies themselves.

  • We're raising the cost of being unvaccinated: Boston Consulting Group CEO

    Boston Consulting Group CEO Rich Lesser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how companies are navigating the Delta variant.

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • Support.com Surges 400% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 132%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits ove

  • Rivian Is Said to File for IPO With $80 Billion Valuation

    Aug.27 -- Rivian Automotive Inc. has reportedly filed for an initial public offering that would value the company at roughly $80 Billion. Bloomberg’s Ed Ludlow reports.

  • YF POLL: 60% say it is fair for companies to add health plan surcharge for unvaccinated workers

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani talks companies mulling penalties for unvaccinated workers following Delta's decision to add a $200 surcharge on health plans for unvaccinated workers.

  • Apple’s App Store Settlement Won’t Be a Game Changer. Here’s Why.

    Apple investors seem unperturbed by the news late Thursday that the company has reached a settlement of a class-action lawsuit by app developers that could allow them to route around some App Store fees. In particular, Apple (ticker: AAPL) agreed that developers have the right to tell their customers how they can pay for apps outside the App Store, enabling developers to avoid paying Apple commissions in some circumstances. Developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store.

  • Powell: Reversing Fed stimulus too early could be 'particularly harmful'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the U.S. economic recovery appears to be making progress, but warned that the central bank needs to be careful not to tighten its policy before enough Americans can return to work.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend aristocrats to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now. Investing in dividend stocks can be unpredictable, like investing in any stock out there, but at […]

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.