Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology, Application, Animal, End-User - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology (Immunodiagnostic, Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Urine Analysis), Application (Clinical Pathology, Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology), Animal (Dog, Cat, Horse), End-User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 2,952.3 million by 2025 from USD 1,849.2 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



The rising companion animal population, increasing demand for pet insurance, and the growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies are the major factors that are driving the growth of the global companion animal diagnostics market. The growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care service is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. However, increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Companion animal diagnostics market for dogs to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals. The dog's segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing dog ownership, increasing prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, increasing occurrence of skin allergies in dogs, rising healthcare expenditure for dogs, and the increasing penetration of pet health insurance.

Home-care testing segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, home-care settings, and research institutes and universities. The home-care testing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of POC/diagnostics in such settings, including ease of use and accurate, real-time results.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing adoption of companion animals, increasing awareness about pet healthcare and zoonotic diseases, and the increasing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in several APAC countries.

