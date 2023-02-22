Company accused of diverting clients' health funds

Feb. 21—A St. Joseph company was ordered to stop accepting new clients after a federal complaint alleged that its leadership used customer funds for personal gain instead of covering medical expenses.

Medical Cost Sharing and its two founders, Craig A. Reynolds and James L. McGinnis, are accused in federal court documents of using a fraction of $7.5 million in membership contributions to cover health care expenses. Instead, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges that the two men placed at least $4 million into their own bank accounts.

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays issued a preliminary injunction on Jan. 5 that requires Medical Cost Sharing, or MCS, to disable its website domain name. In addition, MCS is prohibited from destroying records and cashing checks or depositing contributions from its members/customers.

Neither the company nor the two founders, both from St. Joseph, are charged with any kind of crime. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed a civil complaint in late December that outlined what it saw as probable cause that federal wire fraud statutes were violated.

In court filings, Reynolds and McGinnis deny that they committed fraud. An attorney for the two men did not comment for this story.

Medical Cost Sharing was formed as a nonprofit alternative to health insurance in 2013. It collects money from its members and pools the funds to reimburse a variety of medical services, including hospital care, diagnostic testing and physical therapy. The U.S. Attorney's Office, in court filings, said the company's founders sought contributions from "like-minded Christians" and advertised on Christian radio and social media.

From 2015 to 2022, MCS received $7.5 million in membership dues but paid out only $246,000 for health care costs, according to the federal complaint.

"Reynolds and McGinnis pocketed over $4 million of membership contributions," the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged in court documents. "The remaining membership contributions were used to either perpetuate their scheme or pay for personal expenses, including a draw of over $2,000 from MCS accounts to fund a Mexican vacation."

Concerns about their business practices surfaced in the past. In 2017, the Missouri Attorney General's Office reviewed complaints against MCS. At the time, Reynolds told News-Press NOW that the company was a faith-based alternative to insurance.

"We hope that our membership continues to grow," Reynolds told News-Press NOW at that time. "We are here to help as many people as possible."

MCS did business for a time at an office suite located at 1202 Village Drive. The U.S. Attorney's Office, in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, listed the principal place of business for MCS as 4221 Mitchell Ave. That's the Christopher S. "Kit" Bond Science and Technology Incubator, where an entity known as the Innovation Stockyard uses public and private funds to help companies and start-ups.

A representative at the business incubator building said Medical Cost Sharing was never a tenant but an entity with similar parties may have spent about six weeks there before vacating the space in December.

Reynolds said in court documents that the FBI and IRS raided his house on Dec. 13.

