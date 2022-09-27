Company behind popular South End brewery buys $7.3M of land in North End

The company behind a popular South End brewery, cafe and taphouse has bought property in North End, according to Mark Middlesworth, the owner of event and production company Extravaganza.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the sale along North Tryon Street. The Durban Group, which is behind The Suffolk Punch and Suffolk Punch Brewing off Griffith Street and the Charlotte Rail Trail, bought the property for roughly $7.3 million, Channel 9 learned Tuesday.

ALSO READ: One of NC’s largest craft breweries charts multimillion-dollar expansion

The property also includes a building that is currently home to Extravaganza. Middlesworth said he is working to find a new location for his business.

The Durban Group said it’s an ever-expanding family of companies, including real estate development, startup incubator, venture capital/private equity firm, retail company and more.

Middlesworth said he wants to move his business to a smaller location, but doesn’t know where.

“This space, basically, they are offering 10 times what you paid for it. When that kind of money is flying around you just can’t walk away from it,” Middlesworth said.

Channel 9 reached out to the Durban Group this morning in regards to their future plans and we’re waiting to hear back.





(WATCH BELOW: Lawsuit: Sycamore says Stone Brewery isn’t doing enough to cover labels in fight over trademark)