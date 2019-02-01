The Company Behind Roomba Is Making a Robot Lawn Mower

From House Beautiful

Imagine if mowing your lawn were as easy as tapping a few buttons on your phone. Soon, that will be a reality, with iRobot's robot lawn mower. It's called Terra, and it's made by the same company that brought Roomba, the robot vacuum cleaner, to your home.

According to iRobot's website, the Terra robot mower uses the company's Imprint Smart Mapping technology to know where it is on the lawn and where it's headed. The technology allows it to "cut efficiently using systematic, straight line navigation."

The convenience factor will be a huge draw on the robot lawn mower, just as it always has been with the Roomba. iRobot uses "standalone beacon technology," which allows you to easily install Terra without having to dig up your yard or use a bunch of boundary wires. A clean-cut yard will soon be at your fingertips-users will use the iRobot HOME app to "schedule and customize mowing preferences" from their phones.

iRobot is creating an innovative future of cleaning and home maintenance. Soon, you won't have to worry about mopping, vacuuming, or mowing the lawn-you'll have robots for all of that.

According to ABC News, Terra will launch first in Germany, "where iRobot hopes to capitalize on an existing market." The robot mowers will be available in the U.S. in 2020, following an invitation-only beta launch later in 2019.

