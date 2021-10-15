Company behind Tether 'token' fined $41M by US regulators

ALEX VEIGA
·2 min read

The company behind a digital token called Tether has agreed to pay $41 million to settle charges that it misled investors by claiming the token was fully backed at all times by U.S. dollars and other fiat currencies.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Friday it charged Tether Holdings Limited with making untrue or misleading statements and omissions in relation to its claims. Specifically, the U.S. regulator found that since launching the token in 2014, Tether Holdings represented that its was a “stablecoin” with its value pegged to fiat currency, including U.S. dollars and euros.

A stablecoin is a digital currency backed by real-world assets such as national currencies or other commodities. Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are designed to not fluctuate wildly in value.

However, the CFTC determined that at least from June 1, 2016 through Feb. 25, 2019, Tether misrepresented to customers and the market that it maintained sufficient U.S. dollar reserves to back every Tether token in circulation with the equivalent amount of “corresponding fiat currency.”

The agency also found that Tether failed to disclose that it included unsecured receivables and non-fiat assets in its reserves, and that the company falsely represented it would undergo regular audits to prove it was maintaining the fiat currency reserves it needed to back Tether tokens.

In a statement, Tether, which is headquartered Hong Kong and maintains an office in Santa Monica, California, said the CFTC’s findings pertained to certain disclosures about the company’s reserves that were “fully resolved” in February 2019, when the company updated its terms of service.

“As to the Tether reserves, there is no finding that Tether tokens were not fully backed at all times — simply that the reserves were not all in cash and all in a bank account titled in Tether’s name, at all times,” the company said, noting that it has “always maintained adequate reserves and has never failed to satisfy a redemption request.”

Separately, the CFTC also ordered Bitfinex to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty after finding that the cryptocurrency trading platform made illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions involving digital assets with U.S. investors and operated as a futures commission merchant without registering to do so.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil pandemic probe to recommend Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, senator says

    A Brazilian Senate probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will recommend in its final report due next week that President Jair Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, the senator leading the inquiry said on Friday, though it remains highly unlikely that he will face a trial on any such charges. Renan Calheiros said during a radio interview that the investigation launched in April has collected evidence to show that Bolsonaro should be formally charged with genocide against the country's indigenous population, malfeasance, irregular use of public funds, violation of sanitary measures, incitement to crime and forgery of private documents, among other crimes. The panel's members the following day are set to vote on approving the text before sending it on the attorney general's office on Thursday to decide if Bolsonaro and others should be charged.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why this ETF of ‘sin’ stocks is likely to reward investors with saintly results

    One of several reasons I have for betting that the fund will outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) is the historical outperformance of so-called sin stocks. Consider the results of a study conducted by Elroy Dimson, a finance professor at Cambridge University, Paul Marsh, a finance professor at the London Business School, and Mike Staunton, director of that institution’s London Share Price Database. The chart below shows what they found for alcohol and tobacco stocks’ performance over the past 120 years.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Microsoft discloses pay boosts for CEO Satya Nadella, other top execs

    Nadella's pay has been tethered to performance over the past two fiscal years. And as the Microsoft's revenue has steadily grown, it has increased Nadella's compensation as well.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet Doubles to $6 Billion as Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. appears to be one of the bigger beneficiaries from the euphoria surrounding the likely launch of Bitcoin ETFs, with the overall value of the company’s holding of the cryptocurrency doubling. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.