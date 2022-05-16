Company commander of the Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski battalion dies

IRYNA BALACHUK — MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022, 13:28

The company commander of the Belarusian "Kastuś Kalinoŭski battalion [named after a Belarusian writer and revolutionary], Pavel "Volat", died in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kastuś Kalinoŭski battalion on Facebook, "Nasha Niva"

Quote: "Today, our battalion suffered huge losses. During the operation to liberate a Ukrainian village from Russian occupation, the company commander, Pavel ‘Volat’, a member of our battalion, was mortally wounded. They tried to take him to the hospital in critical condition, but did not manage to do so in time."

Details: Volat's brothers-in-arms stated that he "was a truly legendary warrior: he was wounded many times, but each time he cheated death and returned to his duties."

According to Nasha Niva, this is already the sixth Belarusian who has died in Ukraine since February 2022, fighting against the Russian occupiers.

