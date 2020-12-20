The company that designed this luxury $290,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van has a 9-month waitlist - see inside the Elevate

Brittany Chang
Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

  • Custom camper van maker Outside Van unveiled a 170-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper that's valued at around $290,000: the Elevate.

  • The Elevate has two showers, a kitchen, two beds, a six-person dinette, a lounge area, a toilet, and a robust speaker system.

  • The van was purchased by "one of Hollywood's most popular actors" about four days after the company unveiled the build, Outside Van's marketing and creative director Brian Jagodnik told Business Insider in an email interview.

  • The custom camper van maker currently has a nine-month waitlist for vans that haven't been produced yet.

  • Outside Van's wait time has only been increasing as van life continues to skyrocket in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Jagodnik.

Custom camper van maker Outside Van unveiled the Elevate, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based camper van for about $290,000 that has been purchased by a famous actor.

Like other companies that specialize in road travel, Outside Van has been seeing success during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the company's marketing and creative director Brian Jagodnik, the camper van maker currently has a nine-month waitlist for vans that haven't been produced yet, and this wait time has only been increasing as #VanLife continues to skyrocket in popularity. 

Read more: How the coronavirus pandemic will permanently change the transportation industry, according to 23 industry leaders

As a camper van conversion company, Outside Van isn't alone in this sales boost. Earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic, several camper van makers started seeing an increase in client inquiries and sales as more people started road tripping instead of taking flights and cruises.

Despite Outside Van's growing waitlist, the company - which only creates custom builds - isn't going to amp up staff or production efforts.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

"You're designing a van conversion from scratch and the process shouldn't be rushed," Jagodnik wrote in an email interview with Business Insider. "Since quality is our number one focus, hurrying production or hiring more staff to speed up production isn't in the cards."

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Jagodnik predicts van life will continue its upwards climb in popularity, even after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

"Demand will continue to rise as adventuring in a van is one's opportunity to simplify, get away, and connect on a personal level with friends and family," Jagodnik wrote.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Besides the general increase in build demands, the company has also noticed other unique trends, specifically with amenity requests.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

For example, over the past year, Outside Van has seen more requests for off-grid capable vans with additional power, solar energy, and secondary alternators.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The Elevate includes all of these highly requested systems with its two 240-amp hour AGM batteries, a 2,000-watt inverter …

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

... a secondary alternator that charges while the van is idling or driving, and 225 watts of solar energy.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

These power systems help supply energy to multiple components of the tiny home on wheels, which sits inside of a 170-inch high roof 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The company went with a 170-inch, four-wheel-drive Sprinter chassis to create a van that could go off-grid in places where drivers are more likely "to get in some sticky situations," according to Jagodnik.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The van's roughly $290,000 price includes the price of the Sprinter chassis.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

According to Jagodnik, the van was purchased by "one of Hollywood's most popular actors" about four days after Outside Van unveiled the build.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Besides hitting the highly requested power amenities, the Elevate served as Outside Van's latest research and design and demo van to test new amenities, according to Jagodnik.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

In total, Elevate was designed in six months and took between four to five months to build.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

According to Jagodnik, the half-year design phase had a longer time frame than usual due to the van's new components and layout.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The new features that were tested in the Elevate include its heated floors, a hinged bed system, a rear ladder for bikes …

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

… a new rear bumper, and a wireless router that can supply service to several devices.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The tiny home on wheels also has a wireless charging area for smartphones.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The company normally builds its demo vans for a target demographic, but this time, Jagodnik says the Elevate can be used by a wide segment of customers due to its flexible layout.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

In terms of the floor plan, the shower and kitchen are at the front of the van, and the dinette and sleeping areas are towards the back.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Starting with the back of the van: the new hinged bed system can sleep two with the help of dual side flares that extend the width of the van.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

This system, accompanied by the convertible dinette bed, allows the van to sleep up to three people.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

When the secondary lower bed is in its dinette seating mode, the space can seat up to six people.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The dinette seating area also has a hidden storage system that tucks away the 2.6-gallon portable toilet, according to Outside Van's YouTube video tour of the Elevate.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Source: YouTube

Now, moving on to the front of the van.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

If there are only two travelers, the third passenger seat can be removed and replaced with an additional lounge seating unit.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Elevate's kitchen setup includes an electric stovetop, a pull-out refrigerator, storage units ...

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

… a sink, and a drawer that holds a separate propane stovetop for outdoor cooking,

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The kitchen also has built-in speakers and a table that can extend outside the van for said outdoor cooking.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Besides the kitchen speakers, the van also has a robust audio system with subwoofers, tweeters, and midrange speakers.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

There's also an interior shower that can be used as an additional storage unit when not in use …

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

… although there are other storage systems throughout the van, including the "stuff sacks" on the rear door, cabinets, and under-bed storage.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

For those who'd rather clean off outside, Outside Van also included an exterior shower.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The showers and kitchen sink source its water from the van's 19-gallon fresh water tank.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

For winter trips, the Elevate has the new heated flooring system and window coverings that help further insulate the tiny home on wheels.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Finally, moving on to the van's exterior.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

The exterior of the van has also been upgraded with accessories like a rear step bumper, utility ladders, an awning, a combo roof rack and light bars, and more.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

To improve drive comfort, Outside Van included Agile Off Road's ride improvement package that upgrades the van's suspension.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

Overall, the Elevate camper van is good for both weekenders and longer journeys during coronavirus-related lockdowns, according to Jagodnik.

Elevate camper van from Outside Van
The Elevate camper van. Outside Van

