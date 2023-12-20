Company that developed Bottleworks District makes a deal to buy Circle Centre Mall

Wisconsin-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, the developer behind the Bottleworks District on Mass Ave, has struck a deal to acquire Circle Centre Mall for an undisclosed amount, the mall's ownership group announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Hendricks, which also developed Ironworks at Keystone, would purchase the remaining interest in the mall held by the Circle Centre Development Co., a limited partnership of 17 businesses and corporate investors and the Circle Centre Mall's original investors.

“Hendricks Commercial Properties is the best caretaker and redevelopment partner we could have wished for. Their track record of stewardship and transforming public spaces in Indiana is unparalleled, and their vision will be critical in reimagining Circle Centre, one of our state’s crown jewels," Adam Collins, partner at Wallack, Somers & Haas, and legal counsel to CCDC, said in a news release.

Circle Centre Development Co. announced in February 2022 that it would seek out a redeveloper for the nearly 30-year-old mall, which had steadily declined over the years as retail tenants like Nordstrom and Carson's department stores closed their locations there.

The ownership group also announced that Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the US, had sold its minority stake in the property —of approximately 15% — to the remaining owners in December 2021. The terms of that deal were not disclosed.

The current deal with Hendricks has the backing of the city and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Hendricks' redevelopment plans are subject to state and city approvals.

"The IEDC convened all parties over a year ago, and we appreciate the leadership and vision of Governor Holcomb, the IEDC, and the City of Indianapolis. We are humbled to have been selected for such an incredible opportunity …," said Rob Gerbitz, President & CEO in the news release. "We look forward to executing a shared vision of the 'new' Circle Centre that will represent the place Indiana has become and is striving to be in the coming decades."

