Company to 'Gorilla Glue Girl': Our spray is for crafts, not your hair

Gorilla Glue's spray adhesive is for crafting – not your hair (not at all).

The Cincinnati company urged consumers to read its warning labels and follow directions after a woman who dubbed herself "Gorilla Glue Girl" caused a weekend social media sensation after a misadventure with the product.

What happened? She used the heavy-duty glue when she ran out of hair spray.

"My hair's been like this for about a month now – it's not my choice," said Tessica Brown, adding she's washed her hair 15 times but it hasn't removed the product. She posted about her plight on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Company officials expressed concern for the woman. They said she contacted the company, but haven't connected with her.

They would have directed her to seek medical attention, which appears to have happened from further posts by Brown.

Brown did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

"We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair," the company told The Enquirer. "This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent."

Company officials further pointed out the product's warning label cautions consumers about getting the product on the body or ingesting.

While the warnings explicitly say “do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing," they don't say anything about hair. Company officials didn't say whether they might add "hair" to future warnings.

The product has several ingredients that can cause skin irritation. Some of the other risks are: pain, swelling, itching, burning, dryness, and dermatitis. Some of the gases or liquid from the container could also cause frostbite and freeze burns.

The label recommends to "drench affected area with water for at least 15 minutes" if the product gets on skin and to seek "medical attention if irritation develops."

Story continues

Gorilla Glue, based outside Cincinnati, said its spray is used mainly for crafting projects, such as scrapbooks or holiday decorations. It can be used on surfaces like paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.

Gorilla Glue's Spray Adhesive

For the latest on Cincinnati business, P&G, Kroger and Fifth Third Bank, follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Gorilla Glue Girl: Company says use it for crafts, not hair