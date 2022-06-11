Company K Dance owner Allyse Kish talks about what it means to perform
Allyse Kish has opened Company K Dance in Brighton and talks about the feeling of performing.
For a Broadway season that will go down in the record books for its abbreviated 42-week length, Covid cancelations and stark decline in attendance attributable at least in part to New York City’s pandemic-era dearth of tourists, the 2021-22 theatrical season was surprisingly healthy in one very significant way: As this year’s Tony Awards nomination […]
The 75th annual Tony Awards will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
On June 10, Fox announced Leah Remini is the new replacement for So You Think You Can Dance judge Matthew Morrison. Find out more here!
Fox has found its new So You Think You Can Dance judge. Leah Remini will join the long-running competition show next week as SYTYCD enters its live phase. She takes over for Matthew Morrison, who exited the show on May 27 after violating its competition production protocols, and joins fellow judges Stephen “Twitch” Boss and […]
New York City is home to many amazing landmarks, but for theater fans, nothing compares to Broadway. The 41 active Broadway theaters -- i.e., Studio 54, the Hirschfeld Theater, the New Amsterdam...
The perplexing tale of Matthew Morrison’s So You Think You Can Dance exit has taken another unexpected turn. The Glee alum and Broadway star has been replaced as a judge on the competition show by none other than Scientology’s greatest foe, Leah Remini.
Plus, Billy Porter and Bernadette Peters will take to the stage during Broadway's big night
Jennifer Hudson is on the verge of achieving EGOT status and, should she win at the 2022 Tony Awards this weekend, will have earned her spot on the esteemed shortlist of entertainers. Hudson, 40, is nominated for best musical for her work as a producer on the hit Broadway show "A Strange Loop." If she wins the Tony, she will officially have won all of the top awards in entertainment, which also include an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyTim Teeman: Well, here we are, my friend: the 75th Tony Awards this Sunday night (8 p.m. ET on CBS), the first proper one celebrating Broadway’s return after two-plus years of pandemic, and categories stuffed with competition. First of all, how was it for you generally? I enjoyed being back in the theater hugely, from those first, tentative nervous performances of how-will-this work, and will people be OK with all the vaccine and mask
The legacy of Lena Horne is being honored by Brooks Atkinson Theatre in a historic first: renaming the Broadway theater after Horne, a Black woman.
EXCLUSIVE: Rob McClure, the actor Tony-nominated for his performance in the title role of the recently closed Mrs. Doubtfire, will make another quick costume change, this time for the lead in the Off Broadway hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors. McClure will take over the role of Seymour on Tuesday, July 12, after current […]
The 75th Tony Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, on Sunday, June 12, with a one-hour pre-show streaming on Paramount+. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts.
EXCLUSIVE: In this Deadline exclusive, Es Devlin, whose magnificent set for director Sam Mendes’ The Lehman Trilogy is nominated for a Tony Award, presents a series of sketches and photographs that provide insight into the development of what would become one of the Broadway season’s most stunning experiences. From Mendes’ simple handwritten list of guiding […]
In a historic first, the Nederlander Organization will rename one of its Broadway theaters to honor the great performer and civil rights activist Lena Horne, the company announced today. The venue, currently the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, will be the first Broadway venue named for a Black woman. The new name – The Lena Horne Theatre […]
Michael Jackson's children Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson are set as presenters. Their father's legacy is saluted in the Tony-nominated musical 'MJ.'
Go or not? What reviewers say about "Grease," "Straight White Men," "Steel Magnolias," "Tumacho," and a musical tribute to Linda Ronstadt in Cotuit.
The actual name change will occur sometime this fall.
Jodie Comer, the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning actress perhaps best known for BBC America’s Killing Eve, will make her Broadway debut next spring in Prima Facie, a new play by by Suzie Miller. Directing will be Justin Martin at a Shubert theater to be announced. The play is currently in production on the West End, where […]
The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will have a new name
The second round of auditions begins on the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. The se