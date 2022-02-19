Company that makes PopCorners gets OK to expand in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY – A manufacturer and distributor of gourmet snacks has received approval to more than double the size of its facility here.

Snack Innovations, which makes the Better-For-You brand, received preliminary and final site plan and bulk variance approvals on Feb. 9 for an approximately 51,019-square-foot, one-story addition to its 36,820-square-foot building at 41 Ethel Road West.

The 4.4-acre property is located in the LI-5 (Light Industrial) zone.

Ethel Road West is an east-west roadway which generally serves an industrial and warehouse area not far from the Livingston Campus of Rutgers University. Ethel Road intersects with Stelton Road at a traffic light.

Variances were sought for minimum side yard setback where 40 feet is required and 25.1 feet is proposed, maximum building coverage where 45% is required and 45.5% is proposed, required fencing around a detention basin and none is proposed, and for the number of off-street parking spaces where 217 spaces are required and 57 spaces, including 15 banked parking spaces, are proposed.

Variance relief was also requested for the number of electric vehicle charging stations where two are required and none are proposed, and the location of signs.

